Favorite Tracks on the F1 Racing Calendar

The 2021 F1 racing season is well underway as a number of races have already taken place, and with a bigger schedule than any year before with more races on the calendar, there are plenty of different tracks too. Whilst some have seen cancellation and changes made, there are still plenty of exciting races lined up for the year, so which are some of the favorite tracks for the 2021 season?

Suzuka, Japan – Taking place towards the end of the year as the race is scheduled for October with no signs that it’s likely to be canceled particularly with the Olympics set to go ahead, fans will certainly be excited to see some racing at Suzuka. Labeled as a track where drivers can make huge individual differences as the track flows so well, many consider it to be one of the greatest tracks to ever be raced, and its presence was certainly missed in 2020. Given it could certainly be one of the deciding tracks of the season too as the drivers and constructors championships are already so close, this could turn out to be one of the tracks this year that decides a winner, and good driving will deliver that win to whoever wants it more.

Monaco – We’ve already seen what was a big of a mixed bag at Monaco just a few weeks ago – plenty of excitement surrounded the qualifying with the Ferraris performing well until the last-minute crash from pole-sitter Le Clerc. With Mercedes troubles too, it was certainly a race to remember, and whilst a driver favorite it has fallen down the fan rankings somewhat. We’re used to seeing balconies filled with spectators and packed streets but this year was a little different, the casinos replaced with online alternatives like these real money casinos, and the balconies a little emptier than usual, so many will be hoping for something a little more familiar next year.

Baku Circuit, Azerbaijan – The most recent race took place in Baku, and whilst another race that often doesn’t live up to some expectations as the street circuits don’t lend themselves to much overtaking or exciting racing, but this year’s race will certainly go down as one to remember. Whilst looking very one-sided with a solid Red Bull performance, tyre failures from both Stroll and Verstappen raised a lot of questions, and whilst a great restart for Hamilton looked like a return to form and a shoe in Mercedes victory, the brake magic didn’t want to comply and saw Hamilton’s worst result in quite some time – a very different race than many were expecting, and although not the result that most were hoping for it did at least give an interesting race on an infamously secure circuit if you’re out front.