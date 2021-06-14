2021 List of the Best Universities for Automotive Engineering & Mechanics

One of the most promising technical industries to specialize in is automotive engineering. Working in this area requires experience in electrical and mechanical engineering, as well as computing. Skilled automotive engineers not only earn high wages but also change society for the better and tackle global problems such as air pollution.

Where is the best place to study automotive engineering today? We will use the example of the best foreign technical universities for future automotive engineers.

HAN University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands

This is a large Dutch technical university with two campuses in Arnhem and Nijmegen and teaches over 35,000 students. For over 75 years, HAN has been offering students a high-grade education in the automotive industry. It includes the specialized Automotive Institute HAN, which has an excellent international reputation.

The institute focuses on an innovative approach to the automotive industry, the active use of modern software and environmental compliance. In addition, students of its programs are interned at companies such as Altran, Bosch Transmission Technology, Apollo Vredestein, etc. Through this, HAN students gain the most up-to-date knowledge and experience and are among the most sought-after automotive engineers in Europe.

Manchester Metropolitan University, UK

Manchester Metropolitan University, currently one of England’s largest universities, initially specialized in engineering and technology.

The bachelor’s program covers disciplines such as engineering design, thermodynamics, and power generation and distribution. In the first two years, students also study mechanics and electrical engineering in depth in order to have a clearer and more complete understanding of how cars work. At the undergraduate and graduate levels, students can also choose to complete a one-year paid internship at partner car companies if they wish. The special feature of the programs is that students can test their skills in the Formula Student racing car competition, and the university also organizes many science-related events such as the Inspire summer school and Routes Into STEM courses.

University of Michigan, USA

The University of Michigan is one of the leaders in American automotive education. It is here that the MSc in Automotive Engineering, which has been recognized as the best in the United States, is offered.

At the undergraduate level, students at the University of Michigan can enroll in a 4-year undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering or the popular combined undergraduate and graduate program. Under this program, students study automotive engineering, energy system design, global automotive and manufacturing technology, or systemic engineering and design.

Much attention is also paid to the participation of students in scientific research. This automotive engineering program covers a variety of engineering disciplines such as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, computing, materials science, and industrial engineering. Students deepen their knowledge of traditional mechanical engineering and can also take courses in electric vehicles, electronics, control systems, software development, and business.

Remember this list if you need to choose the best institution for learning automotive engineering and mechanics. Make the wise choice and enjoy studying your favorite sphere. Good luck!