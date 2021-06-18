ARCA Discounted Tickets now selling at Twin Cities-area Menards Stores

Fans Can Save $10 on Advance Purchase for Menards 250

Toledo, OH. (June 17, 2021) – After a one-year hiatus from the shortest and most physical track on the schedule, the ARCA Menards Series returns to Elko Speedway on July 10 for the Menards 250. Twin Cities race fans can visit any one of the 39 Minneapolis/St. Paul-area Menards stores to “Save Big Money” on discounted advance tickets for the biggest night of fender-banging, paint-swapping full bodied stock car racing action of the season at the demanding 0.375-mile oval.

Advance discounted tickets are currently on sale for just $20, a $10 savings off the race day price. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Click here for a full listing of Menards stores offering the discounted tickets.

The Menards 250 event will be the seventh race for the ARCA Menards Series at the three-eighths mile oval located just south of Minneapolis/St. Paul. Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Elko include NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series driver Brennan Poole in 2012, all-time ARCA wins leader Frank Kimmel in 2013, current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender Grant Enfinger in 2014, Austin Theriault in 2017, Gus Dean in 2018, and Camping World Truck Series driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports Chandler Smith in 2019. Kimmel and Theriault both won en route to respective championships. Series championship contenders Corey Heim and Ty Gibbs, currently first and second in the standings, finished fifth and second respectively in 2019.

The Menards 250 will feature a full day of on-track activity starting with one hour of practice for the ARCA Menards Series at 3:30 pm local time, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 5:30 pm local, local division feature races will begin at 6 pm local, followed by a 45-mnute on-track autograph session at 7:45 pm local. The night’s 250-lap feature event will go green shortly after 9 pm local time.

The Menards 250 will also be the third round of the 2021 Sioux Chief Showdown, a series-within-the-series that allows drivers younger than 18 years of age to compete for a championship. Gibbs has won both of the previous Sioux Chief Showdown races in 2021 and has a six-point lead over Thad Moffitt in the standings.

For those who cannot watch the action at the track, the Menards 250 will be televised live on MAVTV starting at 10 pm ET/9 pm local. For updated event information, please visit ARCARacing.com and TrackEnterprises.com

