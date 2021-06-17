Shore Lunch Returns to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa (June 17, 2021) –Officials from the Automobile Racing Club of America and Iowa Speedway today announced that Shore Lunch will return as title sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, July 24. The 150-lap race will be the ARCA Menards Series’ 15th visit to Iowa Speedway dating back to the track’s opening weekend in 2006.

“The ARCA Menards Series has a long history at Iowa Speedway,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “ARCA was the first racing series to ever race at Iowa. It’s a great track, a blend of fender-to-fender action and high speeds and it has hosted some of the most exciting ARCA races in our history.”

The Shore Lunch 150 will be the fifth race of the Sioux Chief Showdown, a 10-race series set to attract the top teams in the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West, in addition to the stars from the ARCA Menards Series. Past ARCA winners at Iowa include current NASCAR Cup Series drivers Chase Briscoe and Alex Bowman, along with drivers like ARCA’s all-time race winner Frank Kimmel, former ARCA Menards Series champions and current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contenders Grant Enfinger and Sheldon Creed. Local favorite Mason Mitchell was victorious in 2015, and Steve Wallace, son of Cup Series champion and track designer Rusty Wallace, won the inaugural race at the track in 2006.

“We’re sure glad to have the ARCA Menards Series racing at Iowa Speedway this summer,” said Jeff Abbott, Spokesperson for Menards. “Iowa Speedway is an incredible facility and we’re lucky it’s located right in the heart of Menards Country. We know that the great Iowa Speedway race fans are also customers of Menards. We look forward to seeing them at the track in July for another great ARCA Menards Series short track race.”

Shore Lunch soups, breading and batters first partnered with ARCA series sponsor Menards in 2016. The business-to-business relationship between Menards, the country’s third largest home improvement retail chain, and Summit Hill Foods, a leading food company with brands such as Better Than Bouillon, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce and Southeastern Mills Gravy and Baking Mixes, along with Shore Lunch, brings opportunities for Summit Hill Foods to showcase our brands to Iowa’s Menards customer base.

“Summit Hill Foods is excited to again partner with ARCA and Menards for the Shore Lunch 150. It is great to see racing back with strong fan participation and we look forward to a very successful and fun event at Iowa Speedway” said Steve Goodyear, Senior Vice President-Sales & Marketing for Summit Hill Foods.

The day’s track activity will start with a 45-minute practice session at 5:15 pm ET/4:15 pm local, with General Tire Pole Qualifying next at 7 pm ET/6 pm local with the Shore Lunch 150 to follow at 9 pm ET/8 pm local. Advance discounted tickets are available by visiting any one of the 13 central Iowa-area Menards locations. The Shore Lunch 150 will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

