RCR Event Preview – Nashville Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing at Nashville Superspeedway… While Sunday marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway, Richard Childress Racing has a storied history in Music City in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In a total of 37 starts, the Welcome, N.C. organization has earned three wins (Kevin Harvick in 2001, Clint Bowyer in 2005, Scott Wimmer in 2008), 16 top-five, 22 top-10 finishes, and two poles. In addition, RCR posted one win in the NASCAR Truck Series with Austin Dillon in 2011, when the Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet started from the pole and captured the checkered flag.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live Saturday, June 19, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Nashville 400 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live Sunday, June 20, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Nashville Superspeedway… Although Nashville Superspeedway is a new track on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Austin Dillon has plenty of experience and a winning history at the 1.33-mile D-shaped concrete oval. He made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at the track in 2011, earning a third-place finish among two top-10 finishes. In four NASCAR Truck Series starts at Nashville, Dillon has earned one win and one pole award. He has also taken part in NASCAR Cup Series testing at the track.

Delivering Performance on the Track and for the Planet… The new “Get Bioethanol” car showcases the performance benefits of racing with engine smart and earth kind bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high octane on the racetrack or on your drive to the grocery store, plant-based bioethanol makes a lasting positive impact on our planet and for future generations. Learn more about what fueling up with bioethanol means for your engine and your environment at GetBioethanol.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

When you think of Nashville Superspeedway, what are some of the memories and experiences that come to mind for you?

“Nashville Superspeedway kicked off my NASCAR Cup Series career. One of my first Cup tests was at Nashville. I remember going there to test with the team leading into the season and having a really good time. We won there in the NASCAR Truck Series and finished third there in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with KHI. We had fun at Nashville. It was a good track for me.”

“I’m looking forward to going back. I always felt like if we got a shot in the NASCAR Cup Series car at Nashville Superspeedway that it would be a good track for us. I can’t wait. We’ll definitely be grinding it out on the SIM this week to see what we can learn.”

One of your first NASCAR Cup Series tests was at Nashville Superspeedway. What did that mean for you at that point in your career?

“It was exciting, getting to go have my time to be in the NASCAR Cup Series and getting the time with the team. Obviously, they were Kevin Harvick’s team and then we kind of jumped into that season. I was the new guy, so getting to hang out with the guys and just be a part of it was important. It was a fun time, obviously starting off my Cup career. I remember going there, testing, and just trying things. We didn’t get to race there, but it was cool to go through and get ready for a practice session. It was also team building. After the test, we went out to downtown Nashville and had a really good time. The second day of the test was not as productive as the first day.”

Nashville Superspeedway is interesting because even though there hasn’t been a NASCAR Cup Series race, the Cup teams have a long history of testing there so there’s a few teams with a pretty thick notebook. What kind of race do you anticipate?

“I talked to Kurt Busch because he did the NASCAR test for Chevrolet. He was a bit concerned about tires and being able to last because the concrete had some edges that were created over the years from not being raced on. The edges weren’t really knocked down, kind of like when we got to Dover and Bristol. Nashville seemed to be tough on tires when they were testing. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens when we all get out there and all that rubber gets laid down. I’m assuming it’s going to lay a ton of rubber down after the practice sessions, so it could change. But I think what’s cool and what I enjoyed about Nashville is people fought for that bottom line and you really had to be disciplined and not miss your exit leaving the corner at Nashville. The car that rotated the most was pretty good. I’m looking forward to racing there this weekend. It’s been a good track for us in the past. I did get to test there a long time ago, so we’ll look at some of the notes. I’ve already looked at all of the notes from my NASCAR Truck Series races there. I think we have the NASCAR Xfinity Series notes, as well.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Joe Nichols / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Nashville Superspeedway… Tyler Reddick will be making his debut start in any NASCAR national touring series at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. Reddick participated in one rookie test at Nashville Superspeedway in the NASCAR Truck Series with Brad Keselowski Racing, but an unfortunate tire issue cut the test short.

About Joe Nichols… Multi-platinum Quartz Hill Records’ Joe Nichols is one of country music’s most-lauded recording artists. A 21st century traditionalist, Nichols is an artist who is both timely and timeless – one who has racked up a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that blurs the boundaries between country music’s past and present. It’s an approach that has earned Nichols three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, an ACM trophy, a CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” Award as well as multiple gold and platinum-certified records. Nichols’ additional honors include awards from Billboard, Radio & Records and Music Row Magazine as well as a New York Times “Best-Albums-of-the-Year” nod. The celebrated star has appeared on national media programs ranging from the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets on CBS to The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The View, Entertainment Tonight and Austin City Limits. Nichols new single, “Home Run,” is at radio now and available digitally worldwide. For the latest news on Nichols visit: www.JoeNichols.com and follow him (@JoeNichols) on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Quartz Hill Records… Quartz Hill Records is a full-service country music label led by Benny Brown, Paul Brown and award-winning songwriter Jason Sellers. In addition to multi-platinum star Joe Nichols, Quartz Hill’s roster includes triple threat singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ben Gallaher as well as up-and-coming country stylist Nate Barnes whose first single, “You Ain’t Pretty,” was a Top 10 Most Added Song 4 out of its first 5 weeks at Country Radio.” (Mediabase)

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

This is your first time racing at Nashville Superspeedway. How have you been preparing for this weekend, and have you found any similarities between Nashville and other tracks you’ve race at?

“The size itself is not that common and only somewhat similar to Darlington, but the shape and surface is totally different. I actually have a small handful of laps at Nashville from my very first outing with Brad Keselowski Racing when I was just getting into the Truck Series. We did a rookie test there, but I unfortunately had a tire cord and completely come apart on me, causing the truck to receive some day-ending damage to it. So, it was a short test for me, and it has been such a long time that I had even forgotten it is a concrete surface there. That’s how green I was when I originally tested there; I didn’t even know the difference in track surfaces. Obviously, I’ve learned a lot since then and have a lot more experience, but there is still a lot for me to figure out at Nashville this weekend. I’ll be running double-duty and competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race to help give me some extra on-track time, which should hopefully help us out a lot on the Cup side with our No. 8 Joe Nichols / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet on Sunday.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro at Nashville Superspeedway… Myatt Snider will make his inaugural start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. The 26-year-old has never raced at the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval and will record his first laps during Friday afternoon’s practice session.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into Nashville Superspeedway, a track you have never raced on before?

“I’m excited to get to Nashville Superspeedway and finally make actual laps there. I’ve heard great things about the track itself, been practicing on the simulator and watching film from past races. Richard Childress Racing and the No. 2 car found success at Nashville previously and hopefully we are continuing that record this weekend. I’m very thankful for Bo LeMastus and Crosley Brands joining our team for not only this race but three additional ones. Crosley is synonymous with excellence and our RCR team looks to do that every time we hit the track. I can’t wait to represent the Crosley colors for the first time in my first race at Nashville.”