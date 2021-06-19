Kyle Busch captures 100th Xfinity Series win at Nashville

Kyle Busch scored his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway holding on through three late-race restarts to bring his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota to victory lane.

It was a repeat of last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway as Busch had to fend off JR Motorsports driver, Justin Allgaier, who finished behind Busch for the second week in a row.

Busch has more than doubled Mark Martin’s 49 wins for the most all-time victories in the series.

“I remember growing up as a kid and watching Mark Martin win every week, in that 60 car, just the domination he had. And he‘s No. 2 with 49 wins.

“It’s just been phenomenal years to have (and) be associated with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.

“It was way racier than I remember Nashville being,” Busch continued. “At the end, I knew if we could clear those guys and I could hit my marks I could pull away.”

He also had a message for his fans and critics, saying, “Wanted to give a huge shout out to Rowdy Nation out there, we appreciate you, Rowdy Nation. I saw a lot of you standing up when Allgaier took the lead then a lot of you sat back down when I took the lead. So, an awesome day for Rowdy Nation.”

It was, understandably, a frustrating experience for Allgaier.

“Running second sucks, I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “When we took the lead from Kyle I thought we were good, we were able to drive away. But then all those restarts at the end, he just held me down really hard in the middle of (Turns) 3 and 4 and we got loose and I think that was the difference-maker. After that, we just didn’t have the speed after that.

“Again, just proud of my guys – to bring two fast race cars two weeks in a row to have a shot at it and have it come down to late in the races is a big deal. We’ll keep digging.”

Harrison Burton finished third followed by Josh Berry in fourth and AJ Allmendinger rebounded from a pit penalty to finish fifth. Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, Noah Gragson, Austin Hill and Riley Herbst rounded out the top 10.

Cindric continues to lead the championship points standings and has a 90-point advantage over second place, Allmendinger. Jeremy Clements is in the final spot, 48 points ahead of Brandon Brown. There are 11 regular-season races remaining before the Playoffs begin.

The Xfinity Series heads to Pocono Raceway on June 27 and will be broadcast on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Official Results:

(1) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 189. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 189. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 189. (22) Josh Berry #, Chevrolet, 189. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 189. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 189. (6) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 189. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 189. (15) Austin Hill(i), Toyota, 189. (20) Riley Herbst, Ford, 189. (23) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 189. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 189. (4) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 189. (14) Will Rodgers, Toyota, 189. (17) Tyler Reddick(i), Chevrolet, 189. (13) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 189. (29) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 189. (28) Ryan Vargas #, Chevrolet, 189. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 189. (19) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 189. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 189. (31) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 189. (18) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 188. (34) David Starr, Toyota, 187. (32) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 187. (36) Natalie Decker, Chevrolet, 187. (35) Jesse Little, Toyota, 187. (27) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 187. (25) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 182. (30) Bayley Currey(i), Chevrolet, 177. (8) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 165. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 160. (9) Jade Buford #, Chevrolet, Accident, 153. (33) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, Accident, 152. (16) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Brakes, 140.

(24) Stefan Parsons, Toyota, Accident, 69