3 Easy Tips to Be a Better Driver

We all want to be better drivers, both for the sake of our safety and maybe a little for bragging rights. Unfortunately, in the real world, there are no driving hacks or boosts like in a video game that might give us better speed or control, and we have to level up our driving skills with time, experience, and knowledge. Here are a few things you can do right now to be a better driver for your own and others’ sake.

Focus

This may sound like fundamentals, but one of the most important tools in your arsenal when it comes to skilled driving is your ability to focus. Distracted driving statistics show that in 2015, 3477 individuals were killed in car accidents tied to distracted drivers. This shows that not paying attention to the road is a major issue. Naturally, distracted driving relates largely to cell phone use while driving.

It’s important to have your full attention on the road at all times. Being distracted (even if your cell phone isn’t in your hand) can lead to an accident in the blink of an eye if you’re not paying attention to your surroundings – other drivers, pedestrians, animals on the road, and the list goes on. Having your full focus where it needs to be at all times will keep your reflexes sharp and your mind ready for anything that might happen.

Know the Rules

Knowing the rules of the road makes it far easier to follow them, it’s as simple as that. Having a clear understanding (and experience) of what you can or cannot do under various circumstances will help you out in situations where you might otherwise be stressed or react reflexively. Understand when you have right of way, when you don’t, and how to handle certain situations – this is something that mainly comes from experience on the road but can be helped along by making sure you actually studied for your permit. Understand and follow road signs, adhere to the speed limit, and for goodness sake, use your turn signal.

Get to Know Your Car

Cars can all handle very differently, and it’s important that you’re actually comfortable and familiar with your own car. If you’re fresh on the road or have a new car, make sure to spend some time getting to know how it functions. Practice emergency breaks, take it for a spin in the rain and you’ll get to know how to react (and have full faith in yourself and your vehicle) if you were to actually end up in a sticky situation.

Truthfully, the only way to achieve this in its full capacity is to drive and drive often. The more practice on the road you get, the more stressful situations you live through, and the more experience you have with other drivers on the road, the better you will become. Trust in yourself, stay calm and focused on the road at all times, and keep your car well maintained, and you’ll be leveling up in no time.