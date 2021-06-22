Jack Wood – GMS Racing ARCA Pocono Preview

Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Pocono Raceway Stats

No prior starts at Pocono Raceway. ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 4, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3

Notes:

Jack Wood will be pulling double duty this weekend at Pocono Raceway, competing in Friday night’s General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 as well as Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series event in the No. 24 Silverado for GMS Racing.

Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 410 on Friday at Pocono. This is the same chassis that Wood earned a fourth-place finish with at Kansas and a sixth-place finish with at Charlotte.

Quote:

“I have a lot more confidence heading into this weekend after the run we had at Nashville in the Truck Series. I’ve never been to Pocono, but we have a lot of track time on Thursday so it should be plenty of time to get the feel of the track. I feel like it’s going to be a good race for this No. 21 team and good seat time to prepare for the truck race on Saturday.”

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy and Jack Wood. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Jack Wood and Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

