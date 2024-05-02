Thad Moffitt and Safety-Kleen Together Again at Kansas Speedway

Faction46 Names Steve Gassman New Crew Chief

SALISBURY, N.C. (May 2, 2024) — Faction46 will head to the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway this weekend with a familiar scheme, but with a new face calling the shots for Thad Moffitt and the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado team. NASCAR veteran Steve Gassman will assume crew chief responsibilities for the first-year team looking for their first top-10 finish of the season.

Clean Harbors and its Safety-Kleen brand will return as the primary partner to the team in Kansas. Clean Harbors, North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services, will be making their second of now three primary races with the team. Performance Plus Motor Oil and HPC Industrial, additional Clean Harbors companies, will also share space on the truck and be promoted by Moffitt and the team.

Moffitt hopes for the same partnership, but a new face atop the pit box will change his luck this season.

“First, I have to thank Clean Harbors for continuing to support me and the team,” said Moffitt. “They know it is difficult to start a new team, but they are really supporting this effort and I am glad they are back with us in Kansas.

“After a few weeks off, it’s time to start with a new approach. Steve (Gassman) has been with the team all season, and this will be a seamless transition and we just need something to shake up our results. I think there have been a lot of times that we have shown what this team can do, but we have not seen the result. That is where Steve can come in and make his mark.

“Sometimes it just takes a small spark or change to make things all come together as we all want it. Kansas is our first time to see if the change is best for us moving forward.”

Faction46 and Moffitt continue with support from Best Working Wipes, Centramatic, Customers Bank, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son – America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations and Pristine Auction.

