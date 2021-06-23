Companies collaborate to continue to provide best-in-class cyber protection for sport

CONCORD, North Carolina, June 23, 2021 – Today, Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced the extension of its Official Cyber Protection Partnership with Roush Fenway Racing. In addition, Acronis announced it will now be supported by a provider of security technology solutions, Visual Edge IT. To celebrate the occasion, Acronis and Visual Edge IT branding will be featured on Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 17 Ford Mustang at the back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Races at Pocono on June 26th and 27th, 2021.

Acronis joined the Roush Fenway Racing family in 2019, using the partnership as a powerful marketing platform while providing fast, efficient, and secure cyber protection, and supporting the team through the challenging periods of pandemic lockdowns. Acronis helped Roush Fenway Racing enhance cyber protection capabilities, ensuring the Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS) for workloads, data, applications, and systems.

Acronis continues to expand Roush Fenway’s technological capabilities with advanced cyber backup and disaster recovery services, cutting-edge file sharing, and robust computer power simulations.

“The Acronis partnership with Roush Fenway Racing has been extremely valuable,” said Steve Newmark, President of Roush Fenway Racing. “Not only does Acronis activate their partnership across social, digital, and at-track, but they have been key in helping our company work to avoid cyber security threats, protecting us from data breaches, and helping us be prepared in the event of a disaster recovery situation.”

As part of the renewed partnership, Acronis will provide the team with the award-winning Acronis Cyber Protect. This unique machine intelligence (MI) powered solution integrates data protection with cybersecurity, which helps prevent cyberattacks. Acronis Cyber Protect uniquely combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery, and analytics needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts.

“Acronis has a long-standing partnership with Roush Fenway Racing, and over the past three years, we’ve proven that we are better together in our efforts to keep motorsport teams and their data protected,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “On the same note, we are very pleased to feature Visual Edge IT on Roush Fenway’s No. 17 Ford as a #CyberFit Delivery Partner this weekend at Pocono.”

Visual Edge offers services and equipment for business technology solutions from managed IT services and security to managed print and print supplies through our local providers across the country. With Visual Edge, customers benefit from day-to-day technology management, cloud-based security solutions, 24/7 network monitoring and threat protection, and end-user support – securing the customer environment and managing the infrastructure so customers can focus on their business.

“Visual Edge IT (VEIT) has partnered with Acronis as our go-to-market choice for protecting customers’ data from cybersecurity, disasters and human error,” shared Jason Bowra, General Manager, Managed IT Services for Visual Edge IT. “The Acronis integrations with other solution partners allow Visual Edge to have ‘one pane of glass’ from which we efficiently support all customers. Acronis is simply a great partner to help with our marketing and presale efforts through their delivery and protection of our customers.”

Acronis #TeamUp Program for managed service providers

Acronis #CyberFit Sports Program is open to managed service providers (MSPs) as part of the #TeamUp initiative. Service providers are invited to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class sports properties on behalf of Acronis and enjoy a rich world of sports benefits and brand exposure. To find out more, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/.

If you would like to learn more about Acronis’ #CyberFit Sports Program, please explore the company’s registration page to attend its #CyberFit World Tour 2021, beginning in Miami, Florida on October 25, 2021.

Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 34th season of competition in 2021, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on-premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,600 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

About Visual Edge

Visual Edge, Inc. specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S. including remote office locations. We offer a full line of office technology and services including 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, and data backup and restore to improve business processes across a variety of industries. Plus, Visual Edge represents the industry’s leading manufacturers of office technology allowing businesses to get equipment, supplies and service from a single source. Backed by more than 20-years of technology service and a national network of expert engineers, Visual Edge is uniquely positioned to support business technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, OH, USA. For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.