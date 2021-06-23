Unibet Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Top Online Gambling Operator To Serve as Primary Sponsor for Two NASCAR Cup Series Races and One NASCAR Xfinity Series Race with Driver Kevin Harvick

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (June 23, 2021) – Unibet, a part of the Kindred Group, has partnered with championship-winning NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick to further grow its presence in the United States and, specifically, with motorsports.

Unibet will be the primary sponsor for Harvick and the No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series team at two races – Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Oct. 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Unibet will also serve as the primary sponsor for Harvick during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Aug. 14 at Indianapolis. Unibet debuts with Harvick and the No. 4 team this weekend during the NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway with placement on the front fender of the No. 4 Ford Mustang.

Kindred is one of the top online gambling operators with business across Europe, the U.S. and Australia. The Unibet brand is building on its years of European experience in the responsible gambling and player sustainability field and extending that mindset to its U.S. operations, with motorsports being a key platform.

“Sponsorship is an important part of our marketing initiatives in the states where sports betting is legal,” said Manuel Stan, Senior Vice President USA, Kindred. “Race fans are extremely passionate about their sport and their driver, in particular. Unibet exists to enhance fans’ passion for their sport. Our platform is straightforward, easy to understand, and filled with insights that allows our players to make informed bets. Integrating Unibet into the sport fans watch and cheer for is the best way to tell our story. We are By Players, For Players.”

Sports betting is legal in more than a dozen states. In line with sports betting’s growth, Unibet wants to expand it user base, with the platform already available to residents in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey and Virginia.

“We’re proud to represent and work with Unibet to grow its platform, now and in the future,” said Brett Frood, President, Stewart-Haas Racing. “Fans are the lifeblood of our sport and Unibet offers a new and insightful way for fans to engage with our sport in a meaningful way. We’re looking forward to kicking off our partnership with Unibet this weekend at Pocono where Pennsylvania residents can experience Unibet’s offerings firsthand.”

The NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono begins at 3 p.m. EDT on Saturday with the second race starting at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both races will be broadcast live on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Last year, Harvick won the first race of Pocono’s doubleheader on Saturday and finished second in the race on Sunday.

About Kindred Group:

Kindred Group is one of the world’s leading online gambling operators with business across Europe, the United States and Australia, offering 30 million customers across nine brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs about 1,600 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (sports betting integrity). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram and on YouTube.