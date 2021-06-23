TPC Racing Porsche Carrera Cup, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Entries Ready For Watkins Glen

Vernon McClure Returns in the No. 10 Main Street Homes Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, With Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko in the Lamborghini Sterling/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 23, 2021) – TPC Racing is traveling north for two IMSA-sanctioned doubleheaders this week at Watkins Glen International, with series regulars Vernon McClure in Porsche Carrera Cup North America and Scott Schmidt and Trevor Andrusko co-driving in Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Both championships will run a race on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Porsche Carrera Cup’s 45-minute races are at 1 p.m. EDT on Friday and 9:35 a.m. on Saturday, while the 50-minute Lamborghini Super Trofeo contests are at 2:10 p.m. EDT and 10:40 EDT on Friday and Saturday, respectively. All four races can be seen via TrackPass on the NBC Sports app or at IMSA.tv.

Vernon McClure sits eighth in the Porsche Carrera Cup Pro-Am Driver’s Championship despite missing rounds three and four that were rescheduled for Circuit of the Americas after moving from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park due to pandemic-related restrictions. McClure scored a fourth-place finish in class the last time out in the No. 10 Main Street Homes Porsche 911 GT3 Cup during the season-opening weekend at Sebring.

McClure has not been idle since the event, challenging for a podium finish in the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America at VIR in the previous-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car. Though this is the first IMSA visit to Watkins Glen since 2019, McClure ran a pair of solid races then in the 991.2-generation car to finish both races in seventh place against stiff competition.

“Vernon felt great coming out of VIR just a couple of weekends ago, and did well at Sebring in the 992 Porsche his first time out, and we’re going to carry that momentum over to this week at Watkins Glen,” Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations, said. “All of us at TPC Racing are excited to get Vernon back in the Carrera Cup race and to be able to do that with fans in the paddock for the first time in since the 2019 season.”

Schmidt and Andrusko will co-drive the No. 38 Lamborghini Sterling/Erin Levitas Foundation Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo in the Am class once again with assistance from Wayne Taylor Racing at Watkins Glen. That collaboration comes following contact at Virginia International Raceway for the original TPC Racing No. 38 car just two weeks ago.

“We have to thank Wayne Taylor Racing for helping us out in a big way this week at Watkins Glen,” Levitas said. “Our Lamborghini is stripped down to a bare chassis right now to be repaired, so Scott and Trevor are going to drive a back-up car that WTR owns. It’s a true collaboration using both Wayne Taylor Racing and TPC Racing crew, and we’re truly grateful they were able to help us keep Scott and Trevor on track in a way that works out for everyone involved.”

Schmidt and Andrusko currently sit seventh in the Am Class Driver’s Championship after four of 12 rounds, though the duo hold two class poles so far this season.

The Watkins Glen event, run in conjunction with the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen IMSA WeatherTech Championship race, actually begins with practice for both championships on Thursday, June 24. Each will get a pair of 30-minute sessions prior to Friday’s qualifying, at 9:15 a.m. EDT for Porsche Carrera Cup and at 10 a.m. EDT for Lamborghini Super Trofeo. Those qualifying sessions will set the grid for Friday and Saturday’s races. All races can be seen on TrackPass on the NBC Sports app or on IMSA.tv.

About TPC Racing:

TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.