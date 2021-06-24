Atlanta Speedwerks Brings Championship Contending Two-Car Honda TCR Team To Watkins Glen For Four-Hour Michelin Pilot Challenge Race

Ryan Eversley Joined by Todd Lamb in No. 94 Honda Civic TCR, With Brian Henderson and Robert Noaker Teamed Again in No. 84 Honda Civic TCR

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 24, 2021) – Atlanta Speedwerks’ two-car IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR effort returns this week to Watkins Glen International for the four-hour Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240 at The Glen, running second in the team and driver’s championship.

The four-hour race, an endurance race on the Pilot Challenge schedule, begins at 2:35 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 26 and can be seen live via TrackPass on the NBC Sports app. Ryan Eversley and Todd Lamb will drive the No. 94 Dinner With Racers/Lemons of Love Honda Civic TCR, with Brian Henderson and Robert Noaker piloting the No. 84 Sabelt/Pagid Honda Civic TCR.

Eversley has driven the to the podium in two of the opening three races to put himself second in the Driver’s Championship and boost the No. 94 Atlanta Speedwerks Honda Civic TCR to second in the team championship, as well as a boost to Honda’s manufacturer championship standings. Eversley has done it with a host of co-drivers, however, including Lamb (Daytona International Speedway), Greg Strelzoff (Daytona and Sebring) and Scott Smithson (Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course). Eversley is a multi-time winner at Watkins Glen in a variety of disciplines, including what is now Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Lamb climbs back behind the wheel for the team he also owns for this weekend’s race, though Smithson will be back for his select event schedule at the second of two Watkins Glen races in a week’s time on July 2nd. Like Eversley, Lamb has had success at Watkins Glen in a variety of race series.

Henderson and Noaker are due for a little bit of luck in the No. 84 machine. The car has been quick each and every race, including turning the quickest qualifying lap in each race so far this year. Poor luck and circumstance have not translated into results, however, but the tide may turn this weekend.

Just 17 years old, Noaker is making his first professional racing start at Watkins Glen International. On the other end of the spectrum, Henderson is the wise, old veteran of the car at the age of 24. Henderson’s biggest news since the Mid-Ohio round is his marriage to Alli on May 26.

Drivers and the Atlanta Speedwerks crew will be well-fed at Watkins Glen during the weekend thanks to Roaming Bison Tavern. The Buffalo, N.Y.-based barbecue restaurant will be providing meals for the team throughout the event.

This weekend’s race is a two-day event, with practice at 8 a.m. EDT and 11:35 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 25, followed by qualifying the same day at 3:25 p.m. EDT. Saturday’s four-hour Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240 begins at 2:35 p.m. EDT and can be seen through TrackPass on the NBCSN app.

Brian Henderson, Driver, No. 84 Honda Civic TCR: “It’s been a busy few weeks off, but I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of our No. 84 Atlanta Speedwerks Honda Civic TCR! What a privilege to get to race at The Glen back-to-back. It’s such a fun track to driver, with its massive elevations change and very small margin for error. I know Robert and I will be extremely competitive going into this ‘doubleheader’ and I can’t wait to see how it goes. It’s going to be great to have the fans joining us once again in the paddock, too, and I can’t wait for them to stop by and say hi!”

Robert Noaker, Driver, No. 84 Honda Civic TCR: “This will be my first time racing at Watkins Glen, but I have done testing here in the past. The track is super fun with the elevation change, blind turns, and there isn’t very much room for error with the close walls. Brian has been here before and has been fast. I’m excited to see the difference with the car now that is has the upgrade package applied. The key will be to just take our time and save our equipment to be there for the end of the race.”

Ryan Eversley, Driver, No. 94 Honda Civic TCR: “This is our first time back at Watkins Glen since 2019 and I didn’t even get to drive in that race due to an issue so believe me when I say, I’ve missed Watkins Glen! This weekend also marks the first time we’ll have fans back in the paddock and I’m very happy about that. Todd and I were on the podium together at Daytona and I think our Honda Civic TCR will be even more suited for this track’s layout. We’re sitting second in points so we’re definitely thinking big picture this weekend.”

Todd Lamb, Driver and Team Owner, No. 94 Honda Civic TCR: “Personally, I’m looking forward to getting back in the car with Ryan this weekend. I was able to knock some of the rust off in an SCCA race last here last weekend and feel like we can be competitive and keep the championship hopes moving along. Robert and Brian are also hoping for a result to boost their season and start some momentum, so this really is a chance for a positive weekend for our Honda Civic TCR cars.”

