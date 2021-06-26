Kaz Grala Tapped to Drive for Jordan Anderson Racing at Road America

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 26, 2021) – Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) announced today 22-year-old Kaz Grala of Boston, Mass. will drive the team’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Henry 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Saturday, July 3.

Holding the record as the youngest driver to compete in an International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) event at the age of 15, Grala has become a NASCAR road course specialist in recent years.

With 12 road course races to his credit throughout NASCAR’s top three series since 2016, Grala holds an average finish of 12.25 with seven Top-10’s and four Top 5’s with most recently claiming a best of second at Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas) in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) competition. Having made starts in both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NCWTS this season, the Henry 180 at Road America will mark Grala’s first NXS start of 2021.

“Growing up my father was a road course racer and for our family to spend late January at the 24 hours of Daytona was a special time, it was only natural for me to take interest and excel in road racing especially after starting in the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge at such an early age.” Stated Kaz Grala.

“Road America has been a place that I have adapted to very well in recent years. In three starts in the NXS I have earned two Top-Ten finishes, and an eleventh. Those are very respectable numbers at a track that offers high-speed sections, elevation changes, and tight corners. I am excited for this opportunity that Jordan Anderson Racing, Ruedebusch.com, and Bommarito Automotive Group are giving me. The pairing of the chassis from RCR and the engine package from ECR will be very similar to what I have competed in there the last few years.”

Grala will join a Chevrolet team that has earned four Top-15 finishes in five starts this season with Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, and Jordan Anderson driving.

“Kaz is a great road racer, with the familiar RCR and ECR combination he has raced the last few years and with Crew Chief Arthur (Arthur) Haire calling the race I am confident we will be able to provide all tools needed for him to earn a great finish in the Henry 180 at Road America,” Stated JAR Team President Jordan Anderson.

“We have had some tremendous success the last five races with Tyler and Josh driving for us and I hope to continue that with Kaz. I would like to welcome Ruedebusch Development and Construction to the team. I am confident with everything we have in place Kaz will be able to do a very good job and continue the momentum JAR has with a respectable finish.”

Grala’s No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS will carry branding from Ruedebusch Development & Construction a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial real estate development and construction company located in Madison, Wisconsin.

Joining Ruedebusch.com for the Henry 180 is longtime JAR partner Bommarito Automotive Group of St. Louis, Mo.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, and Kaz Grala. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.