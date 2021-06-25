SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Nashville Superspeedway Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | Pocono Green 225

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): G-Coin

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Mike Tyska

Pocono Green 225 Starting Position: 35th (Event Formula)

Driver Points Position: 30th | Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday afternoon’s Pocono Green 225.

Pocono marks the fourth race of a multi-race deal where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner.

About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM.

G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.

Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.

G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.

G-Coin Tip of the Week: Because gold prices often do not trade in the same direction as the stock market, some compare buying gold to buying insurance. You may not need it, but it may be beneficial in some circumstances.

You Can Win $1,000 In Gold! To celebrate their new partnership with Joe Graf Jr., in the NASCAR Xfinity Series G-Coin will give away $1,000 in FREE gold to a lucky individual next week!

To enter, download the G-Coin app on your smartphone to submit your entry.

Welding Another Partnership: On Wednesday, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. announced that PowerWeld will serve as the primary marketing partner of the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway in August.

PowerWeld is a leading brand in the industrial welding products market across North America. Its core areas of focus include welding filler metals, arc, MIG and TIG welding accessories and equipment, gas welding and cutting accessories and equipment, and welding safety.

PowerWeld products are designed to withstand the daily rigors of industrial applications, including manufacturing, metalworking, oil and gas, construction, fabrication, shipyards, automotive repair and more.

PowerWeld products are available at quality distributors and retailers in the United States and Canada.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Sunday afternoon’s Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro will mark Graf’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.5-mile triangle.

Last June, Graf started the race 25th but was an innocent victim in an early race accident relegating the team to a disappointing 35th place finish.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Pocono Raceway Stats: In addition to one NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the “Tricky Triangle”, Graf Jr. has four ARCA Menards Series starts from 2018 to 2019, scoring three top-10 finishes and a track-best seven in his ARCA Pocono debut in the 2018 General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 edition for Chad Bryant Racing.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Nuggets: At tracks greater than 2.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in nine NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 20.1 and looks to improve an average result of 30.1.

Nashville Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Graf Jr. piloted the No. 17 G-Coin Chevrolet in his 49th career Xfinity Series start.

Starting 33rd – Graf inched towards a top-20 finish but was eliminated from competition by an aggressive driver 37 laps from the finish.

The result left Graf with a disappointing and frustrating 34th place result.

Put Me In Coach: In an effort to strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 80 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Mike Tyska is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Sunday afternoon.

Tyska joined SS GreenLight Racing in January after honing his skills in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions and working for teams like Germain Racing, GMS Racing and Rick Ware Racing.

Tyska was a part of Todd Bodine’s 2006 championship season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Germain Racing.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Rookie Carson Ware will drive the No. 17 JACOB Construction Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday afternoon.

Ware is poised to make his fourth career Xfinity Series start and first of the 2021 season. In one of his three Xfinity starts last year, he finished 20th after starting 16th.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Pocono Raceway: “Never really had the opportunity to showcase what we were capable of last year at Pocono as our race ended early. Thankfully, I’ll have another shot on Sunday afternoon and I’m hoping we can have a clean race and carry out our performance from Nashville to the checkered flag this weekend.

“We need a good race and I hope Pocono will deliver.”

On G-Coin Partnership: “This is a unique partnership, and I am excited to continue to have the support of G-Coin this weekend at Pocono.

“The more that G-Coin is in our Chevrolet – the more we can continue to educate others about the amazing ecosystem G-Coin is building.

“Together, we believe the NASCAR community will assist in putting G-Coin on the global map.”

On Recent Performances: “The last several races have been tough; especially last weekend at Nashville when I really thought we were turning the corner. However, it is during times like this that all your mental discipline and training really come to the forefront.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of mental toughness in overcoming obstacles you don’t control.

“When I look at the speed and balance of our cars this year they are much better than last year. That isn’t from luck. That is from the hard work and grind it out mental toughness of this team.

“It’s such a shame that we have had such a rough stretch, but this is no different from life. We all experience highs and lows in life. Like anyone at a low point, we are going to remain mentally tough and keep moving forward. We embrace the suck. We know it can’t last.

“Going forward we are going to focus on what we can control and continue to execute at our highest level. There are a ton of races left in the season and hopefully, we have shaken the bad luck. I would be worried if our cars lacked competitiveness, but they don’t. We have a lot of racing left and we are due for some good luck.”

Race Information:

The Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro (90 laps | 225 miles) is the 16th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The race will take the green flag on Sun., Jun. 27, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.