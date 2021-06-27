RCR Post Race Report – Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet Team Show Tenacity In Pocono Double

Finish: 13th

Start: 21st

Points: 12th

“We headed into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway ready to go to work and grind it out in the No. 3 Workrise Chevy, and that’s exactly what we did. We finished 13th, and I really think our Chevy was a little better than that. We tried something strategy-wise in Stage 2 and got a little bit behind. We ended up running out of fuel and going from 10th to 29th on the last lap of Stage 2, but we had a decent recovery. It would have been nice if we could have finished 10th in that stage to set us up for the end of the race, but considering everything we’ve been through, we did great. We were just a little bit too tight at the end of the race. Pocono Raceway is a tough place. You really have to have your stuff together and make no mistakes. I’m excited to get to Road America next week and continue this momentum.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Team Battle Hard for Ninth-Place Finish at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 9th

Start: 10th

Points: 13th

“My team definitely made some good changes to the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE overnight. We were a lot better over the bumps today, which was one of my bigger issues on Saturday. I seemed to fire off too loose for each run but then build too tight, especially when I was in dirty air. The adjustments my team made all race long did help though. I just needed to get a little creative with the lines I was running since I had no grip when I would try to run the traction compound. We got a little off-sequence with our strategy today, but it ended up working for us in the long run when all those other cars ran out of gas during the last few laps. Our car had good speed all weekend long, so that’s great for us to build on as we head to Road America next weekend for some road racing.” -Tyler Reddick