Ford Performance NASCAR: Pocono 2 (Four Fords Finish Top-10 at Pocono)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

Pocono Raceway | Sunday, June 26, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd – Brad Keselowski

4th – Kevin Harvick

6th – Ryan Blaney

10th – Joey Logano

16th – Aric Almirola

17th – Michael McDowell

18th – Matt DiBenedetto

19th – Chris Buescher

21st – Chase Briscoe

22nd – Ryan Newman

24th – Cole Custer

29th – BJ McLeod

34th – Anthony Alfredo

35th – Josh Bilicki

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 2 Detroit Engines Ford Mustang (Finished 3rd)

“We ran a really good race but just didn’t have enough fuel to make it to the end like those others guys did. They beat us on power and fuel mileage. We have a lot of work to do to keep up with those guys. I am really proud of Jeremy Bullins and the team. They had the setup really well and it put is in position and we ran a great race today and maximized our day.”

“It was a nice rebound from where we have been. We have had a lot of bad breaks with things breaking and all kinds of issues across the board. My mistakes, other mistakes. This was a really good day for us.”

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang (Finished 4th)

“Our Busch Light Ford Mustang, we struggled with it the first half of the race. Then we had a good restart there, a couple restarts there from the end that got us some track position and we were able to have a good strategy and stay up front there. I didn’t think any of those guys could make it on fuel. I thought I was just racing Brad. At the end of the day, it was a solid day, a solid finish for us.”

“I thought our car was better yesterday than it was today. We just kind of over adjusted from what we had yesterday to where we started today. They did a good job keeping us in the game and made some good adjustments in the car. We had some good restarts and good track position and were able to pick up the pace. Just still we just lose the handling of the car more than I would like to behind cars. Other than that, we just keep clawing along.”

THESE LAST TWO WEEKS HAVE BEEN GOOD FOR STEWART-HAAS RACING, DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU HITTING YOUR STRIDE? “I feel like for us we are kind of just the same as what we have been. Our cars are a little bit better but we still need some speed. I feel like we are better than we were. I think our team just does a good job of getting good finishes as well.”