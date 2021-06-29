Sheehan Heads to Road America in Good Shape After Strong Recovery at Mid Ohio

Lexington, OHIO – June 29, 2021 – Tom Sheehan and the LTK Mustang rebounded after a difficult start in Round 5 of the 2021 Trans Am TA2 Class Season at Mid Ohio, climbing an impressive 13 places by the checkered flag to claim 14 Championship points and retain his P8 position in the Drivers classification table. With Round 6 at Road America just around the corner, it puts him in good shape heading to the Midwest.

Qualifying at Mid Ohio was rain affected as Tom explained, “Qualifying was wet and dry. We ran slicks and it was the right call. We planned on staying on the track to put some heat in the car and push for the last eight minutes, but the black flag came out.”

Traffic subsequently put and end to Tom’s best lap and qualifying ended when he still had a bunch more in the car – leaving Tom with P15 and a time of 1:40:511.

When the race got underway Saturday lunchtime, it ultimately became a stop-start affair with the safety car appearing on several occasions. Contact on the first lap meant a spin for Tom and he slipped down to P25 before making a strong recovery to climb 13 places all the way to P12 by the finish.

“Not a stellar day but I’m grateful to be here in Mid Ohio,” he explained afterwards. “I chased all weekend. We have the car working great. The Mike Cope platform is solid and the car has some speed and I had a solid drive forward. Thanks to the Damon Racing crew. This is a tight team, we’re all contributing and the support we get from Mike and Travis really helps.”

The No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang will be in action again at the famous Wisconsin track as soon as 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 1 when the TA2 cars begin testing. Official practice is that afternoon 1:30 p.m. with qualifying on Friday, July 2 at 1:00 p.m. The race itself is on Saturday, July 3 at 4:45 p.m.

The Trans Am action at Road America forms part of a terrific program at the Elkhart Lake facility, with action across the card from the NASCAR Cup series JOCKEY as well as the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Road America is also one of a handful of road circuits in the world maintaining its original configuration being 4.048 miles in length with 14 turns, hence Saturday’s race is over just 25 laps. The track features many elevation changes, along with a long front stretch where speeds near 200mph can be achieved. One of the best known features of this course is a turn on the backside known as “the kink.”

Fans are being welcomed to the circuit for the Independence Day weekend and can get tickets directly from the circuit by following this link: https://www.gatemastertickets.com/store/products.aspx?catid=125%2c246%2c231%2c126%2c127%2c202%2c245%2c242&CompanyID=GM206&clear=true

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!