NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY

Race: Wright Brand 250 (250 laps / 156.25 miles) | Race 10 of 23

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Date & Time: Saturday, May 18th | 1:30 PM ET

Resumed: Sunday, May 19th | 11:30 AM ET

No. 41 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman, Jr.

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

@BayleyCurrey05

Start: 19th

Stage 1: 24th

Stage 2: 20th

Finish: 19th

Driver Points: 15th

Owner Points: 19th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey started off his weekend on a high note at North Wilkesboro as the driver of the No. 41 Chevrolet finished fourth in practice. With qualifying rained out, Currey was relegated to a 19th-place starting position. Fighting a tight handling condition, the No. 41 slipped to 24th at the conclusion of stage one before the rain washed all activity out in postponement for Sunday. Fighting for track position, Currey worked his way up to 20th in stage two, and made up one more position at the end to finish 19th.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We got our No. 41 Chevy better throughout the day. When we started off yesterday, we were super tight. Our team made a lot of adjustments and got it driving better – maybe we went even too far there at the end. It was just a long day for us. Really hard to pass, there were a bunch of different strategies, and it was track position over tires. We took tires at the end thinking it would come to us, but we were just too free to fire off. It is what it is; I think we learned some things for when we come back next year, and we’ll keep digging.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing

Start: 15th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 27th

Finish: 18th

Driver Points: 25th

Owner Points: 28th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills made his first-career start at North Wilkesboro, starting in 15th due to the cancelation of time trials. Mills and the No. 42 team fought similar, tight handling conditions like their teammates on the No. 41 crew, dropping to 21st at the conclusion of stage one. When the race resumed on Sunday, Mills dropped to 27th at the end of stage two, but the crew made huge swings on the setup. The adjustments worked out well, and Mills ended the race in the 18th position.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Our day started off about the same as it did yesterday with it being greasy and we couldn’t get going with us fighting for grip until the rubber came in. Kind of the same today; It took a while for the rubber to come in I thought, but once it did, the truck started gradually coming to us. We mostly had a tight truck all day long. What really made the difference there was when Jon (Leonard) told us to come down for four tires at that last caution. We knew we weren’t going to have great track position, but we took that risk and took the tires, and it worked out. Those helped us drive back up through the field to 18th. It’s another day to build on; we have a slightly tore up truck, but nothing too bad. I learned a lot today, and it was fun.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 45 N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Ross Chastain | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Ross Chastain

@RossChastain

@RossChastain

Start: 3rd

Stage 1: 11th

Stage 2: 19th

Finish: 15th

Driver Points: N/A

Owner Points: 9th

Key Takeaway: Ross Chastain and the No. 45 team experienced a rear gear pinion failure in the practice session on Friday afternoon, but the crew was able to make repairs and prep for the race. As the rain canceled qualifying, Chastain was slated to start the highest of the Niece Motorsports drivers in third. Chastain fought for the lead in stage one, but later dropped to 11th with varying strategies. The loss of track position hurt the No. 45 team, and they dropped to 19th at the end of stage two. A late pit stop helped the team gain some positions to finish in 15th place.

Ross Chastain’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We struggled with balance all weekend, it felt like we were chattering the front tires the whole way. There were times where we were loose enough to be competitive, but still it seemed like we missed something fundamentally that kept us from competing. It’s a new track with a fresh repave on it, so we’ll learn and be better next time.”

About the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program: Dedicated to reducing the numbers of traffic crashes and fatalities in North Carolina, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program promotes efforts to reduce traffic crashes in North Carolina and promotes highway safety awareness through a variety of grants and safe-driving initiatives.

These grants as well as initiatives – like Click It or Ticket, Booze It & Lose It, BikeSafe NC, Watch For Me NC and Speed a Little. Lose a Lot. – help address issues such as impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, motorcycle safety, bicycle safety, pedestrian safety and other aspects of highway safety.

GHSP also helps fund North Carolina’s Vision Zero initiative, which is working to meet the goal of zero deaths on the state’s roadways through community involvement and data-driven safety interventions.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.