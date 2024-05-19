Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCTS North Wilkesboro Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Wright Brand 250 | Sunday, May 19, 2024

Ford Finishing Results:

3rd – Layne Riggs

11th – Ty Majeski

20th – Matt Crafton

21st – Jake Garcia

22nd – Ben Rhodes

30th – Lawless Alan

33rd – Josh Reaume

35th – Conner Jones

LAYNE RIGGS, No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 – “We did a great job considering no qualifying and we had to start at the back. My crew chief did a great job getting some track position and he did his math to realize that we didn’t need to pit for tires. We had a really good truck today. I fought really tight at the end and we pitted so early on in the race that we didn’t really have a chance to adjust it later on and the track changed, so it definitely got a lot tighter than we thought it was gonna be. It was a great job by everybody from Front Row Motorsports and thanks to Infinity Communications for being on board, Ford Performance and this Ford F-150. It was great day for us. We really needed this confidence-booster.”

THIS TIES YOUR BEST FINISH FROM IRP LAST YEAR. “We really needed this run today. We’ve really been in a drought and we just needed a good, solid finish for once. We had a third or fourth place truck and we finished third and that’s what we needed to do. The pit crew did a good job all day. My crew chief did a good job taking no tires. We really, really deserved this finish, so it’s a great confidence-booster for us.”

YOU HELD YOUR OWN UP FRONT. “We did. The truck was really tight, but track position was just worth so much. The top groove was so strong. It was hard to make a pass on the bottom, so my short track experience definitely paid off and made the most of it.”

JAKE GARCIA, No. 13 Quanta Services Ford F-150 – “It was a really good day for us. The last two weeks have been really good weeks, but we just haven’t had a finish. We were running third with seven to go last week and got crashed. This week, we led laps and ran up front all day, but then we had a tire going down there at the end. That really hurts. If the race was 50 laps shorter, maybe the tire doesn’t go down and we would have had a shot to win it. That’s all I can ask for. I really enjoy working with Rich. I feel if we keep improving like we are and keep bringing quick trucks to the race track, we can get us a win here pretty soon.”

HOW DID IT FEEL TO LEAD YOUR FIRST LAPS IN THE TRUCK SERIES? “It was really good to lead my first laps. I’m glad my first laps led weren’t because of some crazy fuel strategy or green flag pit stops. It felt good. It shows what we’ve got in the 13 group here, and I think if we keep bringing good trucks like this, we can definitely get a win this year.”