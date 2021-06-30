7 Best Cars Racing-Themed Online Slots

Car racing is a popular theme in online slots. Different slot machine developers have lots of racing titles in their gaming portfolios. However, not every racing game comes with the best experience. Before choosing a game, a few factors always play significance. For example, the setup of a game, usually based on the number of paylines, and reels are crucial. The catch is that every casino slot pays differently. Gaming graphics is another vital consideration punts make when choosing a racing-themed slot machine gaming.

Different Slot Machine Developers, Cutting-Edge Technology

With most people preferring 3D high definition games to 2D variants, it goes that technology supplements gambling in a big way. Moreover, choosing a racing-themed online slot boils down to return to player percentage. The payout ratio often varies from one developer to another, so you should always review available options before settling on the best. Our Punt casino review for SA players is an excellent starting point for new players looking for the best slot machine games on different themes. Here is a lowdown of the seven best car racing-themed slots you can play in online casinos.

5 Reel Drive from Microgaming

Microgaming is popular for crafting top-notch slot machine games for online casinos. 5 Reel Drive slot is based on the same name. It features five reels and up to 9 paylines. While this game does not have a bonus game, you can still play for a big payout using scatters and wilds. It is every punter’s choice, especially those who love intense action on the reels. 5 Reel Drive has an RTP of 96.96%, which is above par.

Dream Run by RTG

Realtime Gaming is popular for creating the most sought-after slots. Dream Run is a perfect example of a racing-themed game that takes your adrenaline to the highest levels. First off, an RTP of 97% means you are in for excellent payouts as soon as you sign up to play Dream Run by RTP. An interesting aspect of this game is its two wild symbols labeled as ‘racer’ and ‘opponent.’ You also have free spins, wild symbols, and scatters to jest up your game time. The design of Dream by RTP is aesthetically appealing hence elicits a lot of excitement as soon as you spin the reels.

Racing for Pinks

It seems Microgaming will always have a say in racing-themed slots. Racing for Pinks is another top online slot from the company that offers an adrenaline-pumping experience on the reels. This car-themed slot offers you 243 paylines and 5 reels, hence one of the highest-paying games you can play in any South African online slot. You have 30 free spins in Racing for Pinks. Another high-five is the 5x winning multiplier and x175 earnings with the bonus feature. Mouthwatering payouts in this game overshadow its rather low RTP of 95.81%. The second All-Star achievement by Larson in Texas car racing should provide you with some motivation before hitting the reels in Racing for Pinks.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem by NetEnt

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem by NetEnt is a racing-themed slot that boasts 15 paylines and a 5-reel setup. The catch with this game is the intensity and excellent graphics that take gaming innovation to a new level. Winning multipliers make this game even more thrilling. You get extra payouts with wilds and free spins. Winning multipliers in the Drive slot machine game can go up to x120 depending on how good a punter is on the reels. Free spins in the bonus round and an RTP of 96.70% means everyone walks away happy.

Green Light Slot by RTG

The Green Light slot has a 5-reel setup and 20 paylines. A green light is the scatter in this game, and a driver icon is a wild symbol. This is a fast-paced slot machine game that comes with a high-octane gambling experience as you take your chances on the reels. A maximum payout of $10,000, a progressive jackpot, and an RTP of 95% make the Green Light slot a competitive variant in the car racing-themed slot categories.

Monster Wheels by Microgaming

Our sixth pick is another car racing title from Microgaming, Monster Wheels. While this game has a standard 5-reel setup you get with most online slots, a monstrous 288 paylines is way above par compared to competitor variants. The biggest plus in the Monster Wheels slot game is the bonus round triggered by at least three scatters. There is also a bonus round that gets you more payout with winning multipliers.

Midnight Racer Developed by Saucify

Saucify may not be among the best casino game developers, but the company is known to create memorable experiences for gamblers. Midnight Racer is a car racing-themed slot by Saucify that has a 5-reel setup and 30 paylines. Midnight Racer features excellent graphics that make it a top mobile game for those who love to play on the go. While there is no bonus game in this game, excellent payouts, a higher return to play percentage, and fast-paced gaming further make it a popular choice among gamblers.

Conclusion

There are as many car racing-themed slots as you can imagine in online casinos. The ones we have reviewed in this post are only, but a few that we think are among the best. You can always explore more variants, especially by other top casino game providers such as Play N` Go. In the experience, it is all about experience and excellent rewards on the reels.