Sports Car Market Magazine Welcomes Hagerty as Three-Year Sponsor of The SCM Modern and Classic Touring Series

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 30, 2021) – Keith Martin, publisher of Sports Car Market, announced today that Hagerty has signed a three-year agreement to be the presenting sponsor of the SCM 1000 Touring Series. The first of these, the SCM 1000 Modern: AMG Invitational, will be held on June 19-25, 2022.

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand and the world’s largest membership organization for car lovers. Also supporting the AMG Invitational are Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, AMG, The Star Magazine, Avants Magazine and America’s Automotive Trust.

“We’re extremely honored that Hagerty has joined Sports Car Market as presenting sponsor of this unique and fun touring series,” said Martin. “Hagerty’s presence in the collector car world is unsurpassed, and it’s a privilege for SCM to have them support the SCM 1000.”

“At Hagerty, we’re all about creating on-ramps to automotive enthusiasm,” said Stuart Foster, President, and leader of Hagerty’s automotive experience and membership offerings. “We really like how Keith and the SCM team are creating new ways for enthusiasts to get out and enjoy their cars together, so it made great sense to partner on the SCM 1000 Touring Series.”

The four-day, 1000-mile tour of Oregon back roads will be exclusive to AMG cars from 1967 to the present and will be all-inclusive, offering six nights of accommodations, meals, custom swag, nightly “Conversations with Collectors,” and talks led by AMG experts. Entries for other modern specialty Mercedes will be considered.

This will be the first AMG-exclusive touring event ever held.

The tour will be limited to 45 cars and all SCM 1000 tours are reserved for SCM members and partners. To become an SCM member and to enter the AMG Invitational and other SCM 1000 tours, applicants may go to www.scm1000.com. Special discounts are available for members, details are on the website.

“This will be the first of several SCM 1000 ‘Modern’ enthusiast tours, where the camaraderie and overall experience will match the exceptional two-lane roads,” added Martin. “Plans are underway to have future tours featuring BMW M cars and Audi RS models.”

Locations under consideration for future SCM 1000 Touring Series events include the Rocky Mountain States and the East Coast. The featured marques that are being considered include:

SCM 1000 Classic: Cars of England

SCM 1000 Classic: Cars of Italy

SCM 1000 Modern: SCMX Off-Road

SCM 1000 Classic: Cars of France

For updates and to join the mailing list, go to www.scm1000.com.

About Keith Martin’s Sports Car Market:

Publisher Keith Martin founded the monthly Sports Car Market magazine, based in Portland, Oregon, in 1989, and it has developed into the authoritative voice of the collector car hobby.

Martin has been personally involved with the collector car hobby for more than 40 years. As a writer, publisher, television commentator and enthusiast, he is constantly on the go, meeting collectors and getting involved in their activities throughout the world.

His columns on collecting and reviews of exotic cars have appeared in The New York Times, and he’s been an emcee at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Concours of America, Concorso Italiano, Legends of the Autobahn, and many other events. He was honored with two of the most prestigious awards in the collector car hobby – The Lee Iacocca Award and the Edward Herrmann Award, and has been inducted into the Concorso Italiano Hall of Fame.

Martin has hosted numerous television specials, was the co-host of “What’s My Car Worth” on the Velocity channel and served as Chairman of the Meguiar’s Collector Car Person of the Year Award. He’s on the Board of Trustees of the LeMay Museum and has served on the faculty of the Collier Museum Symposium on Connoisseurship.

A full bio on Keith Martin can be found HERE.