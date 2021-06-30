International Motorsport Hall of Fame Selects Motoclub.io To Launch New NFT Digital Collectible Series

Los Angeles CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce it will create a new series of exclusive NFT digital collectible content in partnership with the International Motorsport Hall of Fame (“IMHOF”).

Since 1983 the International Motorsports Hall of Fame has been thrilling motorsports enthusiasts with exhibits and showcases of some of the most historical artifacts in motorsport history at its home in Talladega, Alabama.

Motoclub, powered by CurrencyWorks Inc. (OTCQB: CWRK, CSE: CWRK), will open the way for an exclusive series of digital collectible NFTs to be released, based around the many exciting pieces of memorabilia held within the IMHOF archives.

Following on from the successful launch of the Barrett-Jackson Prestige Collection earlier this month, this new collaboration brings to the Motoclub stable its second big name in the automotive world, in a move sure to excite motorsport fans and collectors.

On today’s announcement, Senator Gerald Dial, Chairman of, International Motorsports Hall of Fame, said: “Since 1983, The International Motorsports Hall of Fame has been the home to some of the most historical artifacts in all of motorsports. Immortalizing this history through the creation of NFTs aligns directly with our mission, which is the enshrinement of the greats of motorsports.” Senator Dial continued: “We are very excited to work with the team at Motoclub.”

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks Inc. commented: “We’re honored to be trusted with upholding the reputation of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in creating a new range of NFTs based on their stunning collection of memorabilia. After our amazing launch with Barrett-Jackson, this memorandum of understanding, with yet another major name in automotive, shows how serious we are about delivering first-class content for car and motor-racing enthusiasts.”

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

