Weekend schedule for Road America

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin to compete at Road America. It will mark the Cup Series first time back at the 4.048-mile road course since 1956.

The first and only previous Cup Series race was held on August 12, 1956 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tim Flock. He led 17 laps in his Bill Stroppe Mercury and earned his fourth victory of the season.

The Xfinity Series has been racing at Road America since 2010. Twenty-eight of the 40 drivers entered in the Cup Series race have competed in some of those Xfinity Series races. This should give them an advantage over the competitors who are making their debut at this challenging road course that features multiple elevations and 14 turns.

Both series will have practice and qualifying sessions.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 2

4:05 – 4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice – NBCSN

Saturday, July 3

11:35 a.m.: Xfinity qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle) NBCSN coverage will begin at Noon

12:35 – 1:25 p.m.: Cup practice – NBCSN

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Henry 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles) NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 4

11:05 a.m.: Cup qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle) CNBC

2:30 p.m. – Cup Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (62 laps, 250 miles) NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Road America Data

Season Race #: 20 of 36 (07-04-21)

Track Size: 4.048-miles

Track Type: Multi-Elevational Road Course

Number of Turns: 14

Race Length: 62 laps / 250.0 miles

Stage 1 Length: 14 laps

Stage 2 Length: 15 laps

Final Stage Length: 33 laps

NCS Road America Qualifying & Race Records:

Track qualifying record: Frank Mundy (9 minutes, 27.52 seconds, 78.000 mph)

Two of the 40 NCS drivers entered this weekend have won at least one pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America. AJ Allmendinger (2013, 2019) and Michael McDowell (2011).

None of the active NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won a pole in the NCS at Road America.

Track race record: Tim Flock, Mercury (73.858 mph, 03:29:50) on August 12, 1956.