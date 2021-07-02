Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesWeekend ScheduleXFINITY Series

Weekend schedule for Road America

By Angela Campbell
0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America on August 24, 2018 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Photo Credit: Matt Sullivan/Getty Images.

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin to compete at Road America. It will mark the Cup Series first time back at the 4.048-mile road course since 1956.

The first and only previous Cup Series race was held on August 12, 1956 and was won by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Tim Flock. He led 17 laps in his Bill Stroppe Mercury and earned his fourth victory of the season.

The Xfinity Series has been racing at Road America since 2010. Twenty-eight of the 40 drivers entered in the Cup Series race have competed in some of those Xfinity Series races. This should give them an advantage over the competitors who are making their debut at this challenging road course that features multiple elevations and 14 turns.  

Both series will have practice and qualifying sessions.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 2

4:05 – 4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice – NBCSN

Saturday, July 3

11:35 a.m.: Xfinity qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle) NBCSN coverage will begin at Noon

12:35 – 1:25 p.m.: Cup practice – NBCSN

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Henry 180 (45 laps, 182.16 miles) NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 4

11:05 a.m.: Cup qualifying (two rounds, multi-vehicle) CNBC

2:30 p.m. – Cup Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (62 laps, 250 miles) NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Road America Data
Season Race #: 20 of 36 (07-04-21)
Track Size: 4.048-miles
Track Type: Multi-Elevational Road Course
Number of Turns: 14
Race Length: 62 laps / 250.0 miles
Stage 1 Length: 14 laps
Stage 2 Length: 15 laps
Final Stage Length: 33 laps

NCS Road America Qualifying & Race Records:

Track qualifying record: Frank Mundy (9 minutes, 27.52 seconds, 78.000 mph)

  • Two of the 40 NCS drivers entered this weekend have won at least one pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America.  AJ Allmendinger (2013, 2019) and Michael McDowell (2011).
  • None of the active NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won a pole in the NCS at Road America.

Track race record: Tim Flock, Mercury (73.858 mph, 03:29:50) on August 12, 1956.

  • No active NCS drivers have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Road America.
  • Four of the 40 NCS drivers entered this weekend at Road America have won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America.  Austin Cindric (2020), Christopher Bell (2019), Michael McDowell (2016) and AJ Allmendinger (2013).
  • The inaugural NCS race in 1956 was won from the sixth starting position by Tim Flock in a Mercury.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleRCR Event Preview – Road America
Next articleRebel Rock Racing to Recover for Watkins Glen Return

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category