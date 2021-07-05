Common Car Maintenance Needs Every Owner Must Know

The car is one of the most valuable assets that every person must have. This personal vehicle is necessary for almost all travel needs, whether the drive involves a trip to your parents’ house out of town, a vacation, or the daily routine to the office. While some people and families manage to survive without it, the car provides convenience when your day involves multiple destinations. However, purchasing a vehicle is costly. If you do not do the proper financial preparation, the purchase could place anyone into a situation that ends with car repossession. Creating a balanced budget for auto payments will be necessary because the investment will be worth it.

However, the car becomes your responsibility to maintain. While they are generally durable, vehicles can still suffer from wear-and-tear damage. Once symptoms and faults start to show up, you must pursue maintenance and repairs. Understandably, a trip to the mechanic gives you additional costs to worry about for your automobile. Therefore, car owners need to take responsibility for simple maintenance tasks to avoid issues from piling up.

Routine Tire Inspection and Maintenance

Due to the tires constantly touching the road surfaces while driving, it’s not surprising to know that they suffer the most damage. However, tires can withstand fast speeds for long distances without breakage. Car owners expect their drive to be smooth, and car tires play a critical role in that scenario.

However, car owners still have to inspect their tires to ensure that no accidents happen on the road. Checking the tire pressure and tread depth should be part of the monthly inspection. Emergency checkups must also become a routine when you feel that your drive is no longer as smooth as before. Checking your tire pressure involves a gauge, which car owners can purchase from mechanic shops. The nearest gas station might also have the equipment for the task. For the thread depth, car owners can get a pen to check if the tires get worn out. When the item no longer fits the treads, it needs to be changed as soon as possible. You might also get a flat tire on the road. Therefore, it is essential that you learn how to change it with the spare tire at the back of your car.

Routine Oil and Fluid Change

Cars consist of a lot of oil and fluid to keep multiple systems functional and running. While the first few months might not pose an issue, the vehicle might experience difficulties starting up if you fail to inspect them. Here are the fluids every car owner should check:

Engine oil

Power steering fluid

Transmission fluid

Coolant fluid

Brake fluid

Car owners can see those fluid containers when they pop up the vehicle, which contains the engine. Checking those lubricants every month is part of the car maintenance routine. Owners with older vehicles might have to perform weekly inspections and replenishment those fluids to avoid leaks. Checking and changing oil are simple tasks that people can perform at home. However, first-timers may need to consult with a mechanic to ensure that they are doing it properly.

Car Light Inspection

Car lights are essential to drivers, especially at night. Driving with a broken headlight, brake light, or turn signal can expose you to accidents on the road. Unfortunately, the problem might not be visible to drivers. When caught with a non-functioning headlight, car owners might end up getting a ticket. Every time you leave or return home, walk around your car and check if all lights are still functioning. Once you identify that one is not working, a trip to the auto shop should be your first destination.

When to Go to a Mechanic

Car owners can save a lot of money and help maintain their vehicles’ life span if they know all the usual car maintenance tasks. However, complicated issues and repairs should force you to go straight to the auto shop. Damages like wheel misalignment and steering wheel failure could put you and your passengers in danger. Auto shops with car wheel balancers can fix those issues. The same situation applies to brake failures and accidental damages, which might require more expenses and time before you can get your car back to functioning levels.

Car owners understand how expensive it is to purchase a vehicle, but the importance of these costs is undeniable. To ensure that your investment is worth it, you must learn proper car maintenance and care. The process starts by understanding how to perform these basic routines. However, doing everything yourself might not be within your skills, making it necessary to find an auto shop you can trust.