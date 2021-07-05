Newman Finishes 32nd in Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (July 4, 2021) – In the NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit to Road America since 1956, Ryan Newman battled hot and challenging conditions all day to finish 32nd in the Kohler Generators Ford Mustang.

The Fourth of July weekend featured a rare opportunity for practice and qualifying. Newman qualified 28th in Sunday morning’s session, setting him up for stages of 14, 15 and a final 33 laps.

A quick yellow brought the field to a slow just two laps in as Newman had advanced to 25th. He fell back to 31st by lap 11 when a second caution came out, one that would last through the end of the first stage with a car stuck in one of the many sand traps on the 4+ mile course.

Newman began the second segment in 28th and finished it 12th as his team took a bold pit strategy and stayed out the entire stage. After his stop in the stage break, the South Bend, Indiana, native rolled 27th for the third and final stage, ultimately finishing 32nd in the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

NASCAR heads back to Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend for its second race of the 2021 slate. Sunday’s action is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.