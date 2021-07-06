Best Betting Strategies For NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

One of the most entertaining and unpredictable sports, NASCAR has caught the imagination of fans throughout the United States.

If you are an avid gambler and NASCAR enthusiast, you may be wondering how to make more money betting on NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

Below is a short guide we have put together, explaining the best betting strategies for NASCAR Xfinity Series road races and other NASCAR events.

Our strategies will help you avoid putting money on drivers unlikely to win the race or finish in a high position.

How You Can Bet on NASCAR Races

One of the advantages of betting on NASCAR races is that you have many options regarding your bet. Most people would assume that betting on a sporting event is restricted to predicting the winner, but that is not the case with NASCAR.

The most straightforward bet in a NASCAR race is the to-win bet. These bets focus on the winner of the race, which means you only make money if your chosen driver is the first to cross the finish line at the end of the race.

Since predicting an outright winner in NASCAR can be difficult, some gamblers prefer to engage in NASCAR betting that focuses on other aspects of the race.

Matchup Bets

An exciting way to wager money on NASCAR races is by predicting who will finish higher out of two chosen drivers. These bets are a lot more fun than straightforward race-win bets. You get to assess some of the drivers in the midfield or even in the back of the pack.

Say you predict that driver A will finish ahead of driver B at the third road race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Even if driver A ends in 15th place, as long as they finish one place higher than driver B, your bet pays out.

Ensure you are only picking drivers in matchup bets who have superior machinery. In most instances, the driver with the best machinery is likely to finish higher at the end of the race.

Pole Position and Fastest Lap Bets

NASCAR races are long and eventful, with multiple pit stops, crashes, and other unforeseen incidents. There are countless incidents where the driver you bet to win a race leads with a few laps to go, only for their tire to blow.

If you want to avoid such a fate with your bets, you could focus on who will emerge as the fastest person during qualifying or race day. Betting on pole position allows you to guess who will start the race in the first spot.

The fastest lap bet is another exciting option for making money during NASCAR races. Rather than analyzing the racecraft and consistency of drivers, you only need to predict which car and driver combination will be outright fastest on race day.

Analyze Current and Past Season Performances

Regardless of the segment of a NASCAR race where you choose to place a bet, you must do so after conducting the proper research. Start by assessing driver and team performances in a given season, especially on similar tracks.

If a team struggles on road courses and the upcoming race is the third or fourth road course for the season, you may want to steer clear of betting on that team.

Current season performance is a significant indicator of how a team or driver will finish in upcoming races, but it is not the only criteria. Past performances at a specific circuit also matter as some drivers thrive in particular conditions.

Watch and Assess Practice Sessions

A key advantage for NASCAR betting enthusiasts is that you have many chances to assess how a team or driver is performing before a given race. NASCAR has televised practice sessions before every Xfinity Series race, where drivers test out various setups to try and find the winning combination.

The gamblers who take the time to watch these sessions and analyze how drivers are performing will be the ones to profit on race day. Even reading the results of a practice session is not enough, as you may miss crucial context that explains the reasons behind each driver’s best lap times.

If you are serious about betting on NASCAR most weekends, you must put in the time to watch the drivers practicing ahead of qualifying and the race.