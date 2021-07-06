Top Tips to Stay Safe in Public

Most people feel completely safe whilst they’re out in public. You head out to the store and arrive back home safely. You go out to socialize with your friends, and before you know it, you’re tucked up back in bed. Although it’s rare for something bad to happen while you’re out and about, it’s always good to take the necessary precautions in order to stay as safe as possible.

Here are some top tips on how to stay safe in public.

Drive Responsibly

Road traffic accidents cause thousands of accidents and deaths every year. Driving is something that many of us do every single day without a second thought, but it is actually a high-risk activity. There are plenty of things that you can do to stay safe on the roads, such as the following.

Always wearing a seatbelt

Give the roads your full attention

Avoid texting whilst driving

Do not when you’re tired or fatigued

Always use your indicators when required

Do not drive under the influence

Sticking to the rules of the road ensures that not only you, but everybody around you, stays safe on and around public roads.

Keep Your Belongings Close

It’s always a good idea to keep your belongings close and within sight at all times when you’re out in public. Unfortunately, there are many people who take every opportunity to steal from others. Never leave your bag unattended and never leave your car doors unlocked to avoid potentially harmful situations.

Never Walk Alone at Night

Even if you only have a short walk to get back home, never walk on your own if it is dark. There are hundreds of incidents every year where people are harmed due to being on their own late at night. Many of these situations can be avoided by either using an alternative form of transport or walking in a small group when you’re going home in the evenings and night time.

Plan Your Route

Planning out your route ahead of time makes you less likely to get lost. If you don’t know where you’re going, you could end up in an unfamiliar place which puts you at risk of harm. Even apps like Google Maps are sometimes unreliable, so always be sure to check the route you need to take before you set off.

Never Get into a Suspicious Car

If you’re using a taxi or ridesharing service, always make sure you are getting into the right car. Most legitimate drivers will say your name as they pull up so that you know who they are. If somebody pulls up next to you in a car that looks unfamiliar or suspicious, never get into the vehicle before checking who they are. You can ask for a form of ID, or ask them who they are there to pick up without taking them your name.

Similarly, if you are walking down the street and a car pulled up next to you offering you a lift, always politely refuse and quickly move away from the vehicle.