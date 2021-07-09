RCR Event Preview – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway… In 151 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick’s emotional victory on March 11, 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga.-based track under the RCR banner. Additionally, RCR boasts 29 top-five and 58 top-10 finishes at AMS and RCR-prepared Chevrolets have led 2,955 laps at the ultra-fast, 1.54-mile oval. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, RCR has recorded three wins, 13 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes over a span of 51 starts. Richard Childress, a former driver on NASCAR’s senior circuit, recorded his best finish at AMS, ninth, in the Atlanta Journal 500 on Nov. 2, 1980.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Atlanta 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, July 10, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Atlanta 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, July 11, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Camaro ZL1 1LE Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway… In nine NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Austin Dillon’s best finish is sixth in his most recent appearance to the track in March 2021. He has earned top-10 finishes in each of his three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track and four NASCAR Truck Series starts at the track.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE™ (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Sponsors the No. 3 at Atlanta… BREZTRI is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Do you feel confident in your current points situation, or are you holding your breath? What is your strategy as we close in on the NASCAR Playoffs?

“Anything can happen, that’s for sure. We’re just going to stay on the same program we’ve been on all year long, which is to get as much as we can out of every race. We’ll work hard to stay in the grind.”

What are your thoughts on Atlanta Motor Speedway and expectations for this weekend?

“We finished sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this year, and I think we can improve on that. We were really fast, but we had a few struggles on pit road. We will probably take something similar to what we took to the first Atlanta race and just try to get as much track position as we can get.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Atlanta Motor Speedway… Tyler Reddick has two previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as well as two NASCAR Xfinity Series and two NASCAR Truck Series starts. Reddick has two top-five finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway, finishing fifth there in 2015 (Trucks) and 2019 (Xfinity).

About Okuma… America Corporation Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan. The company is the industry’s only single-source provider, with the CNC machine, drive, motors, encoders, and spindle all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs their own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool’s functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry’s only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools, today and into the future. For more information, visit https://www.okuma.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Celebrating 20 Years of Partnership… 2021 marks the 20th year of partnership between Okuma and Richard Childress Racing. The partnership, which began in 2001, has grown with RCR’s need for more intricate and specialized car parts. While the original machine installed in 2001 still operates on a daily basis, RCR has also expanded their fleet to include a total of 19 Okuma machines.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

It’s going to be hot at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Is that something you look forward to in the summer months?

“I love when it gets hot at racetracks. The hotter it gets, the slicker the track surface gets, so I’m really looking forward to racing on Atlanta’s old surface this weekend. We had a really good car during our first trip to Atlanta in the spring. I just unfortunately got into the wall a little bit early on in that race, and that really set us behind a little bit. But we had really good speed that weekend, just lacked the cautions to get back on the lead lap. I’m looking forward to having some redemption this weekend. I know we can run well at Atlanta and am looking forward to continuing our momentum with the No. 8 Okuma Chevrolet this weekend.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro at Atlanta Motor Speedway… Myatt Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his first last year during the 2020 campaign and the most recent earlier this season when the No. 2 machine finished in the 11th position. The 26-year-old has also competed in one NASCAR Truck Series race at the Georgia quad-oval, earning a seventh-place finish in 2018.

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your expectations heading into Atlanta Motor Speedway?

“Atlanta’s track surface is old and worn out, which makes it really fast. Our Richard Childress Racing team had a solid run there earlier this season, so we will be taking our notes from that race and applying it to this weekend to build upon our 11th-place finish. We will need to manage the race and our tires to be there at the end, but our Crosley Furniture crew is strong and up for the task.”