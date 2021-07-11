RCR Post Race Report – Atlanta 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Team Leave Atlanta Motor Speedway with a 12th-place Finish

Finish: 12th

Start: 13th

Points: 12th

“The No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Inhalation Aerosol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was a handful today at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but this Richard Childress Racing team never gave up and stuck with it. We started the race way too tight and struggled with the handling for most of the race. Despite the challenges, we earned stage points in Stage 2 before losing most of our track position pitting for lengthy adjustments to help the tight-handling condition on our No. 3 Chevy. That adjustment really helped, but we had to climb our way forward from 20th. We kept digging and ultimately finished 12th. I know we learned a lot today, and I am proud of this team for never giving up. I wish we could have made it to Victory Lane for AstraZeneca, but I’m excited to go to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next week and try it again.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Okuma Team Showcase Speed During Solid Top-10 Run at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 7th

Points: 13th

“Our No. 8 Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE handled really well today and had a ton of speed right from the start. I was able to get up into the top-five early and stayed there for most of the race. Our car was a bit tight almost all day long, but the team was able to help counter that with air pressure adjustments throughout our pit stops. It felt like handling faded a little bit towards the end of the day, but I was able to switch up my lines and keep our speed for the most part, which was good. Racing in the Cup Series is just so tough. Everyone in this series is so smart and immediately picks up on anything someone does differently, so you’re constantly having to find new grooves and lanes during the race to stay up front. While I wish we could have finished top-five, races like today are a testament to all the hard work the men and women of RCR and ECR put in at the shop every day, and this result is just another step in the right direction for our team. I know we can make the Playoffs, we just have to continue to push.” -Tyler Reddick