RCR Post Race Report – Loudon 301

Austin Dillon Survives Shortened NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway In No. 3 Chevy

Finish: 17th

Start: 13th

Points: 13th

“It was an intense day to say the least in our No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We battled weather, ill-timed cautions and darkness. We started the race a little tight rolling through the center of Turns 3 and 4 but routine adjustments really helped the handling of our Chevy. In Stage 2, the caution flag came out while we were on pit road, pinning us one lap down. I’m proud of this team for giving me what I needed to race our way into position for the free pass. I wish we could have earned some Stage Points today and finished a little higher in the running order, but I know we gave it our all and that is just how it goes sometimes. There’s a lot of fight left in this team so don’t count us out of the NASCAR Playoffs battle yet. We’ll take these next few off weekends to regroup before Watkins Glen.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat #WeDigLandscaping Chevrolet Team Showcase Speed and Determination at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Finish: 13th

Start: 8th

Points: 12th

“Our No. 8 Caterpillar #WeDigLandscaping Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was really strong today. I told Randall Burnett and the guys during the red flag that our car was sporty and could be in contention at the end. The handling built free during a long run, but it wasn’t unbearable or hurt us in any way. We barely adjusted on the handling during the race which is a sign of a really fast race car. We had to overcome a few different things – overshooting the pit stall and scrubbing the wall – but even though that cost us track position, I steadily worked my way back up inside the top-10. There were a few different strategies in play at the end when we were racing against the darkness. I hate we didn’t get to run the full distance, because I think we could have finished better than 13th. As we get closer to the playoff cutoff though, we will need to have a clean race and get a win to secure our spot. I know our team can do it and we will keep battling.” -Tyler Reddick