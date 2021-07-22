Dawson Racing Collaborates with Chevron on Launch of D3+Transformers Racing Team

Houston, TEXAS, July 22, 2021 – Dawson Racing today announces a new collaboration with Chevron Technology Ventures (“Chevron”) as Dawson celebrates the successful launch of its D3+Transformers racing team at the recent International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) races at Watkins Glen International in New York, held respectively on June 27 and July 2.

The No. 84 D3+Transformers is a Ligier Nissan Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) race car which provides the foundation for Dawson Racing to develop and test alternative fuels in international race conditions. Known for its brightly colored red, black, and white brand and large TRANSFORMERS Autobot shield on the nose, the design is a collaboration between Dawson Racing and brand owner, Hasbro, and is inspired by the TRANSFORMERS franchise. Drivers of the eye-catching race car are Norwegian Theodor Olsen, Brit Ben Devlin and American Dominic Cicero.

By partnering with Dawson Racing, Chevron will share in showcasing future technologies with the potential to help enable a lower carbon future.

“We are very excited to work with Chevron,” said Simon Dawson, President and VP Marketing at Dawson Racing. “Our collaboration with Chevron on the D3+Transformers race team’s debut at Watkins Glen combines our Dawson family history at the iconic New York State circuit with our commitment to state-of-the-art racing innovation, including transitioning to lower carbon fuels. We believe there’s no energy company better at supporting innovation to drive human progress than Chevron, and we feel this is a fantastic way we were able to introduce our D3+Transformers’ race program.

“After being on track and on pace at back-to-back races with our car, we plan to grow with a consortium of like-minded companies working towards a more sustainable future,” continued Dawson. “Our strategic partnerships embrace our technology-driven plan of the automotive future.”

“Chevron Technology Ventures is proud to be a sponsor and collaborator with Dawson Racing as the motorsport company launches its newly branded D3+Transformers Racing Team,” said Barbara Burger, vice president of innovation for Chevron and president of Chevron Technology Ventures. “The sponsorship is an opportunity to engage entrepreneurs and innovators with the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy now and into the future.”

About Dawson Racing:

About Chevron Corporation:

