GMS Racing ARCA Iowa Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 21 GMS Racing, Metra Chevrolet

Iowa Speedway Stats

﻿- Daniel Dye has no prior starts at the .875-mile Iowa Speedway oval

2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1

Career ARCA Stats

Notes:

Daniel Dye will make his third career ARCA Menards Series national tour start on Saturday at the progressively banked Iowa Speedway.

This weekend’s 150-lap event will mark the 17-year-old Daytona Beach, Florida drivers fourth career start for GMS Racing. Dye drove the No. 21 GMS Racing, Drivers Edge Development Chevrolet SS to victory lane last weekend at Berlin Raceway, in his second ARCA Menards Series start.

Crew Chief Chad Bryant and Dye will work together for the fourth time, and the first start paired together at Iowa Speedway.

Iowa Speedway is a 7/8-mile paved oval in Newton, Iowa, approximately 30 miles east of Des Moines.

The No. 21 Chevrolet will once again carry the traditional white, orange, and black colors. Race to Stop Suicide will adorn the hood, with Metra on the quarter panels.

The 132-mile Shore Lunch 150 ARCA Menards Series race will air live on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass, beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Dye will participate in a media luncheon Friday afternoon in Des Moines alongside Rusty Wallace, NASCAR executives, and other special guests.

Quote:

“I’ve got a lot of confidence going into Iowa this weekend with our GMS Racing Chevrolet. We had such a great car last weekend at Berlin, and I think we’re starting to get in stride on everything. Iowa seems like a pretty cool racetrack with a good bit of character, so I know I have a lot to learn as it will be my first ever time there. Chad and the guys have been working hard, and I can’t wait to get on track Saturday afternoon with the Race to Stop Suicide, Metra 21 Chevy.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood and Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

