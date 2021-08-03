DXDT Racing Ready to Make Trio of Mercedes Sing on Nashville Streets

STATESVILLE, N.C., (August 3, 2021) – The streets of Nashville will be singing this weekend as the GT America championship brings sports car racing to the Capital of country music. The Inaugural Music City Grand Prix will be a packed weekend of non-stop racing, as both sports cars and open-wheel cars descend on the city streets. DXDT Racing will enter three Mercedes AMG GT3 cars in the GT America doubleheader, one of four series racing in the event.

After an almost two-month break since rounds five and six at VIRginia International Raceway, the drivers of DXDT will be eager to get back on track behind the wheels of the Mercedes AMG machinery. Full-season GT America entrants CJ Moses and George Kurtz will be joined by teammate, GT World Challenge America driver David Askew in his series debut. For Askew, he’ll go from a two-driver, 90-minute race to being the sole pilot for the pair of the 40-minute races.

As a brand-new street circuit, the temporary downtown course will offer a level playing field of sorts to competitors, as no one has yet to compete on the 2.17-mile, 14-turn route. The track will be unlike any other street course in recent SRO America years, starting on the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge and racing a loop around the Nissan Stadium parking before heading back to the bridge to race across the Cumberland River. With the course set with large concrete barriers on either side, street courses leave little room for error. Offering no runoff, the slightest mistake can lead to steep consequences. With two races in one weekend, competitors will need to take great care of their machinery to be able to perform well in both races.

In addition to GT America, the Nashville event will host racing from the NTT IndyCar Series, TransAm, and Stadium Super Trucks. On-track activities begin on Friday, August 6, with racing taking place both on Saturday and Sunday, August 7 and 8. Race one will begin at 7:25 PM CT on Saturday, followed by race two on the proceeding afternoon at 2:45 PM CT. Both races will air live on YouTube.com/GTWorld. Visit musiccitygp.com for all event information.

DRIVER QUOTES

David Askew | Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS

No. 63 CrowdStrike/ DXDT Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3

I’m looking forward to the challenge of racing in the GT America race in Nashville. The championship looks very competitive, as my two teammates George and CJ know all too well. Having two races on a street circuit multiplies that challenge even more. This is something I’ve always wanted to try. Street racing puts a premium on finding the limit of the car, the track, and the driver, and the key is having those all work together in an arena where you can’t make mistakes. I’m personally excited about the opportunity.

George Kurtz | GT America

No. 04 CrowdStrike/AWS/DXDT Mercedes-AMG GT3

It is always exciting to race on a street circuit. That adds to the level of excitement we’re all feeling ahead of this new event in Nashville. On the track, I’m sure it will be a completely different focus with a premium on driving smart and not making mistakes. We have seen that this is a very competitive championship so everyone – driver, crew, and engineers – will have to execute to the best of our abilities in a new environment.

CJ Moses | GT America

No. 58 CrowdStrike/AWS/DXDT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Street-circuit racing is one of the most exciting aspects of motorsports. I’ve certainly enjoyed the street races I’ve done. The thing I like about it is that everything has to be as close to perfect as possible. There is no margin for error, and I think we are going into Nashville with good momentum from our weekend in Virginia. The circuit should be fantastic and the weekend will be one of the most dynamic of the year. I can’t wait.

SCHEDULE: All Times U.S. Central

Friday, August 6

12:40 PM – 1:10 PM Test Session

1:15 PM – 1:45 PM America Practice 1

6:15 PM – 6:45 PM America Practice 2

Saturday, August 7

2:50 PM – 3:10 PM Qualifying

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM Driver Autograph Session

7:25 PM – 8:05 PM Race 1

Sunday, August 9

2:45 PM – 3:25 PM Race 2

All qualifying and race sessions will stream live on YouTube.com/GTWorld.

