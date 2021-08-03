Racer Dylan Murry Looking Forward to Second Half of Season

Seeks First Win in Two Different Series

ATHENS, Ga. (August 3, 2021) – With the second half of the 2021 race season looming, driver Dylan Murry is clearly anxious to notch his first victories in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series.

“This year has been going great, but I’m definitely ready to finally take that top step after four podiums and near wins this year,” said the Athens, Georgia resident as he prepared for this weekend’s IMSA Sportscar Weekend at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. “I am running two different series this year, so I’m getting a lot of seat time, which is great. I can’t wait to give it everything we have for the rest of the season.”

As he’s done previously, Murry will perform double duty at Road America in both the Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 (LMP3 class) and the BGB Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

The son of former sports car world champion, David Murry, he’s currently tied for third in the LMP3 driver standings with co-driver Jim Cox and is seventh in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Pro driver standings.

“We have been increasing our performance throughout the year,” said Murry of his season thus far. “We get stronger each race. We haven’t had the best of luck for some of the races this year, but all in all, we have been extremely strong and have been proving our speed.”

Murry has dealt with the vast performance differences that both the LMP3 car and the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car present, while managing his time between the two series.

“It definitely has been a little challenging going back and forth between the cars,” said Murry. “I have been trying to separate my time equally between the cars. The good thing is that there are multiple drivers with the LMP3, so if my sessions are back-to-back, my co-driver can start or finish the practice sessions in WeatherTech.

“It’s definitely different between the Porsche and Liger. They both have the same acceleration, but the side G forces are much more in the Ligier. It doesn’t take a lot of time to get used to each car again, but there are some tracks that are more different than others. Going into Road America, I think that track will be a lot different between the two cars. Going through the kink, we are full throttle at over 150 mph in the LMP3, but in the Porsche, we’re going to have to be using the brakes for that corner. It will definitely take some time to get used to that specific corner in each car.”

While the emphasis is on finishing the 2021 campaign strong, Murry already has his sights set on the 2022 season.

“I hope next year will be even more exciting than this year, which is pretty hard to do,” he said. “I am really hoping to get my first factory drive for next year. I’ve been working very hard to try and put something big together and we will see where it goes.

“I have my hopes up that each year will keep getting better and better, bigger and bigger. I’m so thankful for how my career is accelerating right now, and I have more drive than ever to continue that growth.”

About Dylan Murry

Dylan Murry made his IMSA debut in the Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in 2018 alongside his father. They were the first father-son combination to race in the series. In 2017, he finished in the top 10 in both NASCAR K&N Pro Series races that he competed in. He also has 12 overall championships to his credit in go karts as well as in the Pro Class Legends and Pro-Legends Winter Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.