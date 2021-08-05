Hella Pagid Joins Atlanta Speedwerks on Nos. 84 and 94 Honda Civic TCRs Beginning at Road America’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Round

Hella Pagid Brake Systems, with its U.S. Base in Suburban Atlanta, is a World-Wide Company known for Reliability, Trust and Performance

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (August 5, 2021) – Hella Pagid Brake Systems, a world-wide brake systems specialist for the independent automotive aftermarket that operates as a joint venture with OE automotive suppliers TMD Friction and HELLA, has joined Atlanta Speedwerks for the remainder of the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season and will appear prominently on the No. 84 Hella Pagid Brake Systems/Sabelt Honda Civic TCR co-driven by Brian Henderson and Robert Noaker and as an associate sponsor on the No. 94 Qelo Capital/Dinner with Racers Honda Civic TCR driven by Ryan Eversley and Scott Smithson beginning this weekend at Road America.

With its US operations based in suburban Atlanta, Hella Pagid Brake Systems sponsorship is an evolution of the long-standing partnership between Atlanta Speedwerks and Pagid. Hella Pagid Brake Systems in the North American market offers OE competence for friction and brake rotors, predominately for European cars – but with an ever-expanding range. For friction, Hella Pagid Brake systems offers over 100 compounds to truly provide the right compound for each car and in brake rotors features high carbon content making then quiet and excellent in dissipating heat.

Fred Snow, President of Hella Automotive Sales which distributes Hella Pagid Brake Systems products for the North American market, said “We are very pleased to come on board with Atlanta Speedwerks, a local team that is performing at a high level,” Fred Snow, President of Hella Automotive Sales, which distributes Hella Pagid Brake Systems products for the North American market, said. “We look forward to our relationship growing and being part of their success.”

Hella Pagid joins a No. 84 Honda Civic that currently sits seventh in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR driver standings with Henderson and Noaker, as well as the team standings. Along with the sister No. 94 Qelo Capital/Dinner With Racers Honda Civic TCR driven by Ryan Everlsey (second in the Driver Championship), Scott Smithson and team owner Todd Lamb this season, Atlanta Speedwerks has earned two wins a total of four podiums, and six front-row starting positions this season in just six of 10 races.

“It’s an honor for us at Atlanta Speedwerks to work with a company with a presence like Hella Pagid,” Lamb said. “We’ve known the company for years through my previous work as an automotive engineer and through our relationship with the Pagid Racing brand, but this is a step forward to represent both the racing and the OEM side of their business. We’re hoping Brian, Robert and the 84 team can carry the Hella Pagid brand into victory lane again before the year is out.”

This weekend’s race at Road America takes place on Saturday, August 7 at 4:35 p.m. CDT and can be seen live via TrackPass on the NBC Sports app. The weekend begins on Friday with two hour-long practice sessions, with qualifying at 8 a.m. CDT on Saturday morning to set the grid for the race.

About Hella Pagid

The joint venture consisting of automotive supplier HELLA and automotive supplier TMD Friction, part of Nisshinbo Group, distributes brake components and accessories on the worldwide automotive aftermarket. Both partners have a 50 percent share in the joint venture. Hella Pagid benefits greatly from the expertise of the two automotive suppliers, skills which complement each other exceptionally well. This joint venture perfectly combines the strengths of two market-leading companies in original equipment, aftermarket, and service. TMD Friction is the world’s leading manufacturer of brake linings, whose product portfolio combines top brake technology with constant innovation. Hella Pagid products are distributed via the HELLA global retail organization.

About Atlanta Speedwerks

Atlanta Speedwerks is a professional road racing team and prep shop, providing road racing services, car builds, roll cages, arrive and drive programs, and performance parts. Headquartered near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the company runs winning arrive & drive programs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Mazda MX-5 Cup, Porsche Club of America and SCCA Spec Miata, among others. Professional coaching and driver development round out the company’s offerings.