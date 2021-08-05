Young’s Motorsports Watkins Glen International Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International | United Rentals 176

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries | Sim Seats

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: 38th

2021 Owner Points Position: 20th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 016

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Returning To The Finger Lakes: For the first time since 2000, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make left and right turns at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for their third and final road course start of the 2021 NCWTS season.

The Truck Series was held each year at Watkins Glen from 1996 to 2000, with Greg Biffle winning the series’ last race there in June of 2000. Road-course expert Ron Fellows won Watkins Glen’s truck event in 1997 and 1999.

The event located in Schuyler County is among the 16 national series’ tripleheader events in 2021.

Take III: Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to have former series’ winner Kaz Grala return to the seat of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries | Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado for his third road course event of the season with the team.

Primary No. 02 pilot Kris Wright will be focusing on his NASCAR Xfinity Series opportunity this weekend at Watkins Glen.

Young’s Motorsports Recap: Grala has impressed in both of his Young’s Motorsports races this year in February on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and most recently in May at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

At COTA, Grala narrowly missed the pole position and was in strong contention for Young’s Motorsports second career Truck Series victory, leading 11 laps before finishing second, the best performance for Young’s Motorsports since winning at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019.

Entering the United Rentals 176, Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is eyeing its second top-five and third top-10 overall thus far in 2021.

Welcome Aboard: Supporting Grala for the 15th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s aboard the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the United Rentals 176.

Proud Partner: Sim Seats, an innovative leader in driving simulators has also stepped up to support Grala for the 72-lap race Saturday afternoon and be displayed on the television panel of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

Sim Seats joined Young’s Motorsports as a team partner in June 2021.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Watkins Glen Stats: Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at WGI will mark Grala’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 2.450-mile road course.

However, Grala does have prior Watkins Glen experience with three ARCA Menards Series East and one NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 11-turn road course.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made four starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes. He also carries a road course average finishing position of 9.8.

Kaz Grala Career Truck Series Rundown: Since 2016, Grala has competed in 35 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering one pole, one win, six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes.

He earned his first career NCWTS victory in 2017 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, driving the No. 33 Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With eight races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a solid 20th in the series’ owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 14 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, four top-15s and nine top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries | Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 137th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 136 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his first crew chief start at Watkins Glen this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Watkins Glen: “I’m so excited to have another opportunity to compete for Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Watkins Glen. I can’t thank Tyler (Young), Randy (Young), Eddie (Troconis, crew chief) and the entire Young’s Motorsports team for the chance.

“I’d love nothing more than go to Watkins Glen and finish what we started at Circuit of the Americas and bring home another win for Young’s Motorsports and their partners.

“It should be another fun weekend.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Banana Pepper Sauce

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 20th

2021 Owner Points Position: 30th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 015

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Returning To The Finger Lakes: For the first time since 2000, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make left and right turns at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for their third and final road course start of the 2021 NCWTS season.

The Truck Series was held each year at Watkins Glen from 1996 to 2000, with Greg Biffle winning the series’ last race there in June of 2000. Road-course expert Ron Fellows won Watkins Glen’s truck event in 1997 and 1999.

The event located in Schuyler County is among the 16 national series’ tripleheader events in 2021.

Welcome To The No. 12 Team: This weekend at Watkins Glen, Fogleman’s No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of Ben & Pat’s Sauce Company – promoting its Banana Pepper Sauce.

The concept of a hot banana pepper sauce was born out of two friends love for banana pepper and bacon pizza.

Ben Thayer and Pat Halloran, college buddies and basketball teammates at Bates College in Maine, experimented until their sauce formula was perfected. Sourced from farms from North Carolina to Florida, the hot banana peppers are the key to their Made In America goodness.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Watkins Glen Stats: Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at WGI will mark Fogleman’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 2.450-mile road course.

This weekend, however, will be his third road course race of the season. Earlier this season, Fogleman competed on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Road Course.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Fogleman has made three starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 21.0.

Knoxville Raceway | Corn Belt 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway, Tate Fogleman made his 40th NCWTS start.

Starting 28th, Fogleman methodically worked his way forward throughout the race and withstood multiple late-race crashes and overtime finishes to collect a career-best Truck Series finish of ninth.

Fogleman’s ninth-place effort eclipses a previous career-best of 13th at Michigan International Speedway last August.

To The Point(s): Entering Watkins Glen, Fogleman sits 20th in the championship standings.

118 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Austin Wayne Self with eight races remaining.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team has climbed to 30th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 39th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 38 races, he has one top-five and three top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his first race as crew chief at Watkins Glen.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Watkins Glen International: “Our Young’s Motorsports No. 12 team is still feeling great from our finish a couple of weeks ago at Knoxville Raceway. We head to Watkins Glen with an optimistic approach and a goal to stay on track and earn the best finish possible.

“I continue to improve my road racing craft and no doubt another road course race will give me an opportunity to elevate those skills even more and have another strong and successful weekend for our No. 12 Banana Pepper Sauce Chevrolet Silverado.”

On 2021 Season: “I’m proud of everyone on this Young’s Motorsports team – we are finally going in the right direction.

“We had a stout race at Knoxville. My first career top-10 finish and my first top-10 with Young’s Motorsports. It’s exactly what we needed to try and turn our season around and give us a boost for the rest of the season.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): E1 Motorsports

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 26th

2021 Owner Points Position: 36th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis 05

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Returning To The Finger Lakes: For the first time since 2000, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make left and right turns at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for their third and final road course start of the 2021 NCWTS season.

The Truck Series was held each year at Watkins Glen from 1996 to 2000, with Greg Biffle winning the series’ last race there in June of 2000. Road-course expert Ron Fellows won Watkins Glen’s truck event in 1997 and 1999.

The event located in Schuyler County is among the 16 national series’ tripleheader events in 2021.

No. 104: This weekend at Watkins Glen, Boyd will make his 104th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 42 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 59th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Watkins Glen, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back E1 Motorsports as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

Founded in 2014, E1 Motorsports initially began as a parts drop shipper for automotive enthusiasts on national auto forums and local Facebook groups. E1 Motorsports has grown into a 14,000 sq. ft. full-service automotive repair and customization facility.

Offering Genuine, OE, OEM, and Aftermarket maintenance and repair parts, as well as high-performance accessories, there isn’t a need you have that E1 Motorsports can’t resolve.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Watkins Glen Stats: Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at WGI will mark Boyd’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 2.450-mile road course.

This weekend, however, will be his second road course race of the season. Earlier this season, Boyd competed on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Boyd has made two starts throughout his career carrying an average finishing position of 28.0.

To The Point(s): Entering Watkins Glen, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.

48 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by teammate Tate Fogleman with eight races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 36th in the NCWTS owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 58 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 E1 Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 69th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 68 races, he has one pole and six top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his first race as crew chief at Watkins Glen.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Watkins Glen International: “It’s awesome to see the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series return to Watkins Glen for the first time in more than two decades.

“Excited to get to the Glen for sure. Road-course racing is fun and the Glen is where I made my NASCAR road racing debut in 2018 in the Xfinity Series.

“We were having a solid run on the Daytona Road Course when circumstances beyond our control hindered our finish. It’s our mission to go to Watkins Glen and see if we can maintain a similar performance with a strong finish to propel us to Gateway.”

On E1 Motorsports Partnership: “E1 (Motorsports) has been on my truck for almost every race over the past few years. They are a great partner and sometimes I spend way too long on their Instagram page.

“I’m so happy to see them on the hood at The Glen because so many of their loyal followers are sports car enthusiasts and there is no better place than The Glen to showcase their brand.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 176 (72 laps | 176.4 miles) is the 15th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Aug. 7, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.