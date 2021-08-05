Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Watkins Glen International; August 7, 2021

Track: Watkins Glen International – Road Course (2.454 Miles)

Race: United Rentals 176 at The Glen; 72 Laps –20/25/27; 176.4 Miles

Date/Broadcast: August 7, 2021 12:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Bobby Reuse – No. 3 I Heart Mac & Cheese

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Watkins Glen International

News and Notes:

– Starting Position; Bobby Reuse will start the United Rentals 176 at The Glen from the 35th position when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) take to the track on Saturday afternoon after a near month long break. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would be calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent.

– Watkins Glen International Stats; Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at The Glen will mark the first NCWTS event Reuse has competed in at the Watkins Glen International, and his second NCWTS start of the 2021 season. Driving the No. 3 for Jordan Anderson Racing in the Brakebest Brake Pads 159 Presented by O’Reilly at Daytona International Speedway Road Course during the second event of the 2021 season, Reuse would start the I Heart Mac & Cheese Chevrolet from the 13thspot and come home with a 27th place finish. Reuse has previously competed at Watkins Glen in NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) action in 2015 where he would start 39th and finish in the 32nd position.

– I Heart Mac & Cheese; I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order, Build Your Own Bowls and Grilled Cheese sandwiches that guests can customize using a wide variety of chef-inspired proteins, ingredients and sauces. Thinking outside the bowl, the brand takes timeless comfort food in exciting culinary directions, resulting in diverse, crave-able menu options for everyone to enjoy. Led by CEO Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and currently operates corporate locations in Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Boca Raton, Florida. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth – with operating franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas – and additional locations are slated to open in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas. I Heart Mac & Cheese was recently named #6 “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in the USA TODAY 10 Best 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards. The innovative company was also recently featured on QSR Magazine’s “40/40 list for 2020: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, and was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top new franchise opportunities. For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit IHeartMacAndCheese.com.

– Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 010 for Reuse to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at The Glen. Having last competed for JAR at the Circuit of the Americas in May with brother Roger Reuse driving Chassis No. 010 earned a 34th place finish. Bobby previously drove Chassis No. 010 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in February earning a 27th place finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Sage Karam, and Erik Jones. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.