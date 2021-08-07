DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 7
Track: Watkins Glen, 2.45-mile road course
Race: 15 of 22
Event: United Rentals 176 (72 laps, 176 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
Start: 18th
Finish: 20th
- On the opening lap, Deegan had to make evasive moves to miss spinning trucks and dropped back to 30th, but she made it through the melee.
- During the first caution on lap eight, Deegan came down pit road for fuel, four tires and for the Toter crew to evaluate an issue Deegan was feeling with the truck. She returned to the track and restarted 25th. The Ford driver was able to maneuver her way around a few trucks to end the first stage in 14th.
- On lap 24 in Stage 2, Deegan entered the top-10. On lap 28, the Ford driver had to make an unscheduled pit stop to remove grass from her F-150’s grille after she was forced off of the racing surface and into the grass. Deegan returned to the track and the remainder of the stage ran under green and she completed it in 26th.
- During the second stage break, Deegan visited pit road for service and received four tires, fuel and adjustments to help her Toter F-150 turn better in the center of the corner.
- The California native started the final stage in the 23rd spot. Another caution was displayed on lap 54 while Deegan was 21st. She remained on the track and the race returned to green.
- Unfortunately, the event was halted and eventually called with 11 laps to go due to lightning which resulted in a 20th-place finish for Deegan.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 22nd
Finish: 14th
- Tanner Gray started the race from the 22nd position. He was running 18th when the caution flag waved on lap eight.
- During the caution period, Marcus Richmond had the driver come down pit road for tires and fuel. The team was given a penalty for a crew member over the wall too soon and had to restart at the tail.
- The No. 15 F-150 was back up to ninth by lap 17 as pit stops began to cycle and ultimately finished the opening stage in 11th with a left rear tire going down.
- The team pitted again to change tires and add fuel. Gray restarted from 20th and was up to 15th on lap 26 when he was spun out entering the bus stop and fell back to 27th.
- Gray short pitted the second stage and finished it in 25th. He stayed out at the break to restart 18th and drove his way up to 14th before a lightning delay with 11 laps remaining. The remainder of the race was cancelled and results were considered official.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 32nd
Finish: 36th
- Taylor Gray started his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut from the 32nd position. He was up to 19th by the end of the opening lap and was in 17th when the caution came out on lap eight.
- The No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 entered the top-10 on lap 11, but short pitted with six laps remaining in Stage 1 and finished the stage in 28th.
- The younger Gray started Stage 2 in the 10th position and was running in 11th on lap 29 when he reported that the engine had begun to lose power.
- After two trips down pit road to check under the hood, the team opted to go to the garage on lap 42 and change fuel pumps.
- Gray rejoined the race in 36th, eight laps down to log laps and learn everything he could for his next visit to Watkins Glen. The race was deemed official due to lightning with 11 laps remaining.
Next event: World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois on August 20 at 9 p.m. ET.