Front Row Start for the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 at Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (August 7, 2021) — The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 will start second on the grid for the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America. In a wet session that saw numerous competitors spin off track as time wound down, Ricky Taylor performed well to clock a time of 2:08.677 and put the blue and black Acura on the front row.

Full-time co-pilot Filipe Albuquerque will partner Taylor for the two-hour, 40-minute sprint around the high speed, 4.048-mile, 14-turn, Road America circuit. Sitting atop the championship with a total of 2,068 points, the No. 10 Konica Minolta ARX-05 team is looking to achieve an elusive first win at the Wisconsin circuit.

“A bit of a tricky qualifying,” said Ricky Taylor. “Damp conditions on wet tires. I’m really thankful that Filipe gave me some great tips before qualifying and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 team worked together. I did some laps in the rain yesterday, but Filipe really gave me tips on what it took to go faster and we ended up P2. The No. 31 did a great job nailing their lap and getting the pole. It was difficult and we were up against all our championship rivals in the top three. Tomorrow looks like it could be wet, dry, or mixed conditions and we’ll have to prepare for anything. The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura has been really strong in the dry and I think we’ve shown we can be in the mix in any condition.”

Green flag for IMSA Sportscar Weekend at Road America will wave at 2:40 p.m. ET tomorrow, August 8th. Live coverage will begin at 2:35 p.m. ET on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold and will replay at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports.

DPi STARTING GRID: