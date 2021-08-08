2021 GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Watkins Glen Recap

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less Chevrolet Silverado

START: 19th﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿

FINISH: 3rd

POINTS: 5th

Notes & Quotes:—

Sheldon Creed entered Watkins Glen looking to impress. With four Top 5 finishes in four road course starts, Creed was bound to be a contender from the start. Contend he did, driving his No. 2 Silverado to the front right away. Sheldon finished Stage 1 in second place, and backed it up with a fifth place run in Stage 2.

Creed led the way for GMS Racing in the rain-shortened race, finishing an impressive 3rd place finish. Momentum is on the side of the 2 team right when it counts most.

Back2Back: Sheldon Creed is headed to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, looking to defend his 2020 championship.

Quote: “Overall, we had a pretty good day at the Glen. I felt that we could have been more of a contender if we had an opportunity to get out in clean air, because aero means so much at this track. My truck handled great for the most part, but we were just a little too tight compared to the front two. I’m glad we got a good finish though, and I’m looking forward to getting the Playoffs started with my No. 2 team.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Bay Mountain Air Chevrolet Silverado

START: 8th

FINISH: 6th

POINTS: 6th

Notes & Quotes:—

Zane Smith competed in his third ever road course race at Watkins Glen International in NCWTS competition. Despite having little road course experience, Smith drove like a veteran on the 2.45-mile track as he fought his way through the field. The No. 21 Silverado played a different strategy than most of the leaders and short pitted in Stage 1, resulting in a 20th place result. In Stage 2, Smith cycled back to the front, holding track position to finish a solid fourth place.

Smith was able to lead a total of four laps en route to his best career finish on a road course at Watkins Glen, coming home with a solid sixth place finish. Heading into Gateway, the No. 21 is a real threat to watch out for.

21in21: Zane Smith is headed to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs for a second consecutive year. The sophomore driver finished second place in the 2020 championship standings, can this be his year to win it all?

Quote: “Not a bad day, I felt good with our short run speed, but we need to be better on the long runs. I think once we work that out, it will put us more in contention for the final stage. We led some laps and ran up front all day but just needed a little bit more. I am ready to start the playoffs with my GMS Racing No. 21 team for the 2nd time.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

START: 25th

FINISH: 28th

Notes & Quotes:—

Road course ace AJ Allmendinger took the reigns of the No. 23 Silverado after its primary driver, Chase Purdy, tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

Allmendinger had quite an eventful race, having to start from the rear due to the driver change. From there, the No. 23 was on a tear, slashing through the field and making quick work up to the front of the pack. AJ drove up to sixth by Stage 1, and further improved his running position to third in Stage 2.

Unfortunately, a broken component in the right front suspension hindered Allmendinger’s race severely, forcing him to pit on numerous occasions under green and caution periods. He was also involved with an incident near the start of the final stage. Hard work paid off, and the crew fixed his issues, however it was too late as the lightning set in and brought the race to a halt. Allmendinger crossed the line with a disappointing 28th place finish.

Quote: “It was a disappointing finish to the truck race with the issue that we had in the front end. It still had a lot of speed in it after we fixed that issue. I felt like we had the fastest truck by a mile! I think if we didn’t have the issue we did, we could have easily won that race. I’m really thankful to Maury Gallagher and everyone at GMS forgiving me the opportunity. More importantly, I hope Chase has a quick recovery so he can get back to driving for these guys! That No. 23 Chevy was really fast, so I’m disappointed that we didn’t really get to show it.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

START: 27th

FINISH: 26th

Notes & Quotes:—

Jack Wood competed in a double duty weekend at The Glen, driving in both the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday and the NCWTS race on Saturday. With an extra 41 laps of seat time from the ARCA race, Wood was eager to return to the road course for a second time.

The rookie went to work early on, improving on his starting position to finish a respectable 13th in Stage 1. In Stage 2, it appeared as if Jack would be in the catbird seat, restarting in the lead for the first time in his career on lap 24. Unfortunately, a speeding penalty under green flag conditions near the end of the stage brought the No. 24 Silverado down pit road to serve a penalty, putting Wood a lap down.

Wood gained his lap back by virtue of the wave around at the end of Stage 2, but with not many laps left in the race, he would have to settle for a 26th place finish.

Quote: “I’m pretty frustrated with how the weekend went for myself. I feel that I as a driver never had the speed that I wanted, but at the same time, I. feel like I learned a lot. We will have to keep fighting to get ourselves out of this slump. I’m confident that our No. 24 team will be able to rebound at Gateway.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

START: 10th

FINISH: 7th

POINTS: 12th

Notes & Quotes:—

Tyler Ankrum arrived to Watkins Glen full of optimism as the No. 26 Silverado had a phenomenal race at the series’ only other road course event earlier this season at Circuit of Americas, where he finished second. This time, however, Ankrum had to scratch and claw his way to the front from the initial drop of the green flag. On lap 2, contact through the bus stop forced an early green flag pit stop with a flat tire, resulting in a 26th place finish in Stage 1.

Despite it being an uphill battle early on, the LiUNA! crew never gave up hope, and crew chief Charles Denike made the right calls on adjustments throughout the race. Stage 2 was significantly better for Tyler, where he finished an impressive 6th place.

Ankrum was essentially in a “must-win” situation to make the NCWTS Playoffs, and had a fighting chance to take home the win as the race came a to a close. Unfortunately, the No. 26 was on the outside looking in as the weather did not permit the full distance finish. Though the crew’s spirits are dampened, Tyler Ankrum looks to finish out his season on a high note over these final seven races.

Quote: “We had a pretty fast LiUNA! Silverado, and I was happy with our speed. It was just an unfortunate set of events that led to our team not being able to walk away with the finish that they deserved. I think if we would have had the opportunity to finish the race under green, we might have had a great shot at making the Playoffs. Unfortunately we’ll just be stuck wondering what if, but that doesn’t mean that we are done for the year. I’m ready to have some fun and go for some wins near the end of the season!”

