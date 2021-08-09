Relocating Your Classic Car: 3 Common Shipping Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Are you someone who breaks a sweat every time their car gets a tiny scratch? Then, chances are your heart is already racing at the idea of relocating your vintage car to another state or country.

The idea of entrusting a third-party auto transport company with your 1987 Ford Mustang GT or 1963 Corvette Stingray seems like an extreme leap of faith, doesn’t it?

Chances are you’ve already contemplated driving your car all the way to the new destination. But even then you risk damaging your prized possession due to inclement weather conditions, pollution, and accidents.

If you’ve been losing your sleep over the thought of moving your vintage car to a new destination, we’ve got you covered. In this blog, we’ve outlined a few crucial mistakes you should watch out for while shipping your vintage car. Let’s take a look.

Rushing to Finalize Your Car Shipping Company

There’s no dearth of credible auto transport companies in the market. Even a simple Google search will reveal a plethora of listings for car transport providers. But when it comes to moving a classic car, the biggest mistake most people make is choosing their car shipping company without performing adequate research.

Here’s the thing – not all car shipping companies specialize in relocating classic and luxury cars. You must find a company that has adequate experience of transporting vintage cars across long distances. Before finalizing a shipping provider, ask them about the safety measures they put in place to ensure that your car reaches the destination in a pristine condition.

Also, it’s wiser to choose a local transportation company that’s familiar with the regulations and topography of the destination. For instance, if you want to ship a car to Washington (WA), it’s a good idea to hire a reputable and trusted Washington-based auto transport provider.

They are better equipped to identify the best-suited routes for safely transporting your car. Also, they’ll help you transfer your vehicle’s registration and deal with all other DMV requirements at the new location.

Not Digging Deeper Into Paperwork

Finding a specialist auto transport company isn’t enough. You don’t want them to dupe you of your hard-earned money, or worse still, cause damage to your vintage car.

As with any other relocation service provider, don’t forget to check the company’s license and registration details. You don’t want to hand over your vintage car to a transport company that isn’t registered with the Department of Transport.

If you’re moving your vehicle to another state, make sure you also check whether the company is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. If a car shipping company hesitates to share its registration number, consider it to be a major red flag.

Additionally, you need to check the type of insurance coverage the company will provide. It’s crucial because even the slightest dents or scratches on a vintage car can cost you a fortune. Also, if your car gets misplaced or stolen, it’s only going to escalate the financial burden.

If you think the current insurance plan won’t provide adequate coverage, talk to the transport provider and explore the possibility of upgrading to a higher plan. While it might increase your overall relocation budget, it’ll eliminate the headache of expensive repairs (should the need arise).

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check your car’s insurance policy too. Consult the insurance provider to find out whether your current plan covers damages caused during shipping. Otherwise, choose a different plan with better coverage.

Choosing the Wrong Type of Carrier

When it comes to car shipping, you can choose from the following carrier options:

Enclosed carriers

Open-air carriers

While open-air transport carriers are most cost-effective, they expose your vehicle to adverse weather, pollution, and physical debris. Needless to say, you don’t want to skimp on the cost factor while relocating a vintage car.

That’s why it is wiser to opt for a transport company that provides enclosed auto carriers. These are ideal for protecting your vehicle from accidents and environmental damage. Also, you should check whether the company uses stackable carriers. If that’s the case, find out what safety measures they use to protect cars at the bottom of the stack.

Alternatively, you could choose a single-unit auto carrier for increased safety. Apart from eliminating damage, it also ensures that your vehicle reaches its destination faster.

Whether you’re moving your vintage car across the country or overseas, it’s crucial to find the right auto transport company. Choose a company that’s transparent about its registration and insurance details. Also, use an enclosed auto carrier to protect your car from pollution and bad weather.