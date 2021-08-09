Is Motorcycle Speedway’s Popularity Increasing in North America?

Will motorcycle speedway be lost? It was once a thriving sport, with a dedicated fanbase, but lately efforts are needed to bring it back to its former glory.

For those not in the know, speedway racing is played by two teams of seven riders. Two riders from each team race in 15 heats over four laps to be the first to get to the checkered flag. A rider will win his team three points for coming in first, two for second, and one for third. And, at the end of the season, the rider with the most points is awarded champion. It’s a thrilling and chaotic sport of mud and dust, loud engines, and sliding corners. It sits in a corner with the other cult sports with a decent audience but not enough promotion, like off-road racing and roller derby.

The largest event is by far the Speedway World Championship. Run by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the muddy, fast-paced sport has found its international market. Top riders from England, Australia, Denmark and Sweden have consistently joined the competition since the Speedway World Championship Grand Prix, but should the American’s soon be added to that list.

It is the last bastion of a dwindling sport. There’s enough of a fanbase to keep it going, but the practicalities halt it from being as big as F1.

Once upon a time, motorcycle speedway racing hit its peak in the 70’s, with 37 teams entering two leagues. By 2019 that number had dropped to 18.

Audience numbers have also shrunk, with numbers averaging about 1,000 visiting the event rather than its height of 25,000 and viewers at home dropping from 145,000 in 2009 to 34,000 viewers when sports broadcasters BT Sports took it off the air in 2017. It’s hard to even find speedway betting odds online.

Unlike footballers or race car drivers, motorcycle speedway contestants are self-employed and only get paid for every race they attend, putting all the expenses on the rider.

Promoters, for their part, almost entirely rely on footfall to make money, and the TV income that was offered mostly went to the riders’ wages.

And here we are. Viewership is down, promoters are pulling out, and there is a severe lack of investment. So, what’s to be done?

Well first is to prove to investors that things are looking up. That’s right: motorcycle speedway is coming back.

There are new models being released, enticing riders back to the track, with manufacturers reporting record sales, but more than that, clubs and championships are readdressing the problem of attracting an audience. Incentives like, behind the scenes and interviews, which have been lacking in a sport that tends to neglect the bells and whistles are being attempted in an effort to give audiences more than just a race.

For example, Monster Energy Supercross has their Party in the Pits event where fans can be admitted (for the low, low, price of any size can of Monster) to meet the racers, ask about the operation and maintenance of the bikes, all up close and personal. With the addition of live music, giveaways, and bike demos, it’s something of a convention for motorcycle nuts.

There are also programs for people looking to dip their toe into the sport. MotoAmerica offers a Super Hooligan Class for those looking to give it a try with minimal investment. Small-displacement racing tracks have also been created by companies like MotoAmerica and M1GP to encourage those with stars in their eyes to start racing.

With the number of audience members going up, and organizers encouraging budding racers, the investors will obviously follow. Already there is more money going into the sport than previously, with Harley Davidson and Indian Motorcycles contributing $562,500 and $358,000 respectively in 2018.

Hopefully, with a little care and attention (or investment and promotion), motorcycle speedway can soon return to its heyday.