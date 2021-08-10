J-F DUMOULIN: THE DRIVER AND TEAM MANAGER ARE READY FOR THE GRAND PRIX DE TROIS-RIVIERES

Three Dumoulin Competition cars on-track – NASCAR Pinty’s Series – August 13 to 15, 2021

Event Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres – 60 laps Track Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres (Trois-Rivieres, Quebec) Date / TV LIVE on RDS2 – Sunday, August 15, 2:18 pm | Tape-delayed on TSN – Sunday, August 22, 1:00 pm Schedule / Race Center Saturday, August 14: Practice 11:50 am | Qualifying 4:10 pm |– Sunday, August 15: Race 2:18 pm Canada: TSN.ca and the TSN application | United States: TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold | Live Timing: nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), August 10, 2021 – Jean-François Dumoulin and his #04 Groupe Bellemare | Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi | Omnifab | Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat team are excited to be returning to the track, especially since the veteran driver had skipped the races presented by Pinty’s in 2020 to focus on his professional commitments as a driving instructor and General Manager of Dumoulin Competition. With his historic third place finish at the 50th edition of the Trois-Rivieres Grand Prix in 2019, Jean-François Dumoulin has every intention of reaching the podium again this year.

“You can’t imagine how much I’m looking forward to returning to the track!” said Jean-François Dumoulin.

“With our partners still with us after all these years, plus our family, friends and fans, Trois-Rivieres is our most important event of the season. We have optimized the #04 Groupe Bellemare | Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi | Omnifab | Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat car to make it even better than in 2019 and we expect a lot from the improvements. We are coming to the Trois-Rivieres Grand Prix to fight at the front of the lead pack.”

A 60-lap Race

The 10 laps added compared to 2019 will have an impact on the race strategy and the race flow. The officials have also added a mandatory stop to ensure that everyone will have enough fuel to cover the extra race distance. Teams will also have an opportunity to change tires as per their strategy and position in the race. Drivers will also be more attentive to the management of their brakes and tires to ensure that they will still have a strong car at the end of the race and be in the lead pack with a real opportunity for victory.

Car Preparation for Louis-Philippe Montour

Since 2018, Jean-François Dumoulin has excelled in his role of managing the preparation of Dumoulin Competition cars and those rented out to other drivers. He will be very busy this weekend with Louis-Philippe Montour joining the team at the wheel of the #07 Kamloop car.

Founded in 2009, Dumoulin Competition has always had the goal of preparing top-line cars for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and It was thus logical to bring that preparation work and manage quality in-house in 2016. Over the seasons, Dumoulin Competition has made great strides in order to better control and execute the preparation of the cars. They decided to perform the work in-house starting in 2018, and making big steps forward each season in quality of the work, reliability and competitiveness of their services. This positive development led after only three years of operation to a second Pinty’s championship for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin in 2018.

Dumoulin Competition Continues to Cooperate in the Development of the Next Generation of Drivers.

On May 4, 2019, Dumoulin Competition announced its commitment to the next generation in motorsports with the “Dumoulin Compétition Partenaire de la relève” trophy, awarded annually to the champion of the Mini Sportsman Québec series. Dumoulin Competition is also a partner in the Festidrag Development program, a new-talent development initiative led by Karine Albert and Martin D’Anjou.

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

ABOUT PARTNERS

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices (groupebellemare.com).

Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi is proud to be one of the first Mitsubishi dealers in Canada (opening in 2002). The commitment from Mitsubishi is defined by the quality, reliability and durability of its vehicles, notably with their 10-year warranty, the best in the industry! Pride, integrity and respect are the values of the Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi team (troisrivieresmitsubishi.com).

Omnifab. Since it was founded in the 90s in Louiseville, Omnifab has continuously improved and reinvented itself to better serve its customers. This is essential in a sector such as industrial mechanics, where technologies and needs are constantly evolving. However, some things should stay the same. Our products and services have continued to meet high quality standards because we stay true to our vision and values and share them with our employees (omnifab.ca/en/).

MIA – Motorsports In Action: With over 50 years of combined Motorsport experience, MIA is making a name for itself in the industry in “La Belle Province”. Being trackside, situated at Autodrome St-Eustache, gives our clients “real time” results, testing their vehicles. One stop shopping is our strength, from high-end mechanics, exotic automotive maintenance, complete race car building and design to prestige paint and meticulous detailing. “Leave it, then enjoy it!” (motorsportsinaction.com).

Bernier Crepeau Chrysler Fiat: With 25 years of experience, the family business has built an enviable reputation in the field of vehicle acquisition. If the future of this company is linked to the loyalty of its customers, it is also held by the reliability and strong communication of its team. This team is at your disposal, ready to listen to you, to hear you. Passion, care, and determination. A team willing to go the extra mile, with its ears wide open (berniercrepeau.com).

Dumoulin Competition: Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values (dumoulincompetition.com).

Summary – Highlights in Jean-François Dumoulin’s career

· 2019 Season – NASCAR Pinty’s Series two podiums, one top-5 & and a sixth-place finish in four road races.

· 2018 Season – NASCAR Pinty’s Series one podium, three top-5 & five top-10 on 10 races. First championship with cars entirely prepared by Dumoulin Competition;

· 2018: First Canadian to participate in the NASCAR Whelen Euro series at the Zolder finals (Belgium);

· First podium in the NASCAR Canadian Tire series on May 17, 2015 (3rd place – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park);

· NASCAR Pinty’s Series Championship since 2015;

· The first Quebec-born driver to win twice the Rolex 24 in Daytona; 2004 (SGS and 2007 (GT);

· Caught the attention of the renowned Player’s Driver Development Program scout (Formula Ford and Formula Atlantic), became one of the youngest drivers ever to be recruited, and was touted as a strong contender for the championship title in Formula Ford (1996 and 1997 seasons);

· Champion of the Grand-Am Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge GS, USA in 2003 (9 podiums);

· Champion of the Grand-Am Continental Tire Sport Car Challenge ST, USA in 2002 (5 podiums);

· In Montreal’s 2009 edition of NASCAR Nationwide, he finished his first race in 7th position aboard a badly damaged car and won the hearts of numerous fans and reporters;

· In 2000, he was the Motorola Cup Series Vice-Champion, during a season that included a 1st place podium finish after having begun the race in 52nd position at theMolson Indy event in Ontario, Canada.

