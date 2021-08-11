Chris Buescher – Indy Road Course Advance

Team: No. 17 Castrol Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 200 miles, 82 laps, Stages: 15-20-47

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard – Sunday, August 15 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his sixth Cup appearance at Indianapolis this weekend, where in five appearances at The Brickyard he has a best finish of ninth.

In five road course events thus far in 2021, Buescher has finishes of 11th (Daytona), 13th (COTA), 16th (Sonoma), 18th (Road America) and 17th (Watkins Glen).

Buescher has 18 starts in Cup road course events all-time with a best finish of fifth last summer at the inaugural event at the Daytona road course.

Luke Lambert at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lambert makes his ninth appearance at Indy in the NCS this weekend.

Lambert has 23 road course starts all-time in his Cup tenure with three top-10s and one top five.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing the Indy RC:

“This weekend is mostly going to be all new to us (and others), but glad to have practice and qualifying back to get our Castrol Ford tuned up ahead of the race on Sunday. This weekend is yet another opportunity for our team to find a way into the playoffs, and we’re all focused on making that happen over the next three weeks.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 17th last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 18th in the playoff picture, needing a win to insert himself into the playoffs that start at Darlington the first weekend of September.

On the Car

Castrol, the official oil partner of Roush Fenway Racing, makes its first primary appearance on the No. 17 this season this weekend at Indy. They will return to the No. 17 next weekend at Michigan.

About Castrol

Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves consumers in over 140 countries. Our leadership brands include Castrol® GTX® — a premium conventional motor oil; Castrol® GTX® High–Mileage™ – a premium synthetic blend designed for vehicles with over 75,000 miles; the Castrol® EDGE ® line of advanced full-synthetic super premium motor oils that offer unsurpassed strength and performance; as well as our range of commercial transport lubricants. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please call 1–888–CASTROL or visit www.castrol.com/us