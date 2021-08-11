Ryan Newman – Road Course Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 200 miles, 82 laps, Stages: 15-20-47

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard – Sunday, August 15 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Newman – a 2013 winner of The Brickyard – returns to his home state of Indiana for his 21st Cup start at the famed IMS. This will be his first event on the road course, along with the rest of the field.

· In 20 prior events he has six top-10s, three of which were inside the top five, including an eighth-place run in 2019.

· Looking at Cup road course events as a whole, Newman has 45 starts in his Cup tenure with 11 top-10s and an average 17.5 finish.

· Newman has one road course win in the Xfinity Series – a 2005 victory at Watkins Glen – in six starts in his NXS tenure.

Scott Graves at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Graves will call his sixth Cup race at IMS this weekend. In five prior events he has two top-10s, including a seventh-place run with Daniel Suarez in 2017, and an eighth-place finish in 2019 with Newman.

· Graves has 17 Cup starts all-time on road courses with three top-10s.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing the Indy RC:

“Going back to Indy is always special to me, a place I’ve appreciated both as a competitor and fan for many years. Transitioning to the road course will be different for us as drivers, but to me the tradition and history at the facility speaks for itself no matter what track you’re at on the grounds. Looking forward to getting up there and strapping in Saturday for a practice session to get our Oscar Mayer Ford tuned up for a busy day on Sunday.”

Last Time Out

Newman finished 25th last weekend at Watkins Glen.

Where They Rank

Newman is 26th in points through 23 events.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer is back on board Newman’s Ford Mustang as the primary this weekend for their fifth race of the 2021 campaign.

