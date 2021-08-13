CHEVROLET RACING AT BRICKYARD WEEKEND – WILLIAM BYRON AND RINUS VEEKAY CHEVROLET SIMULATOR “SWAP”

CHEVROLET RACING INDYCAR AND NASCAR

THE ROAD COURSE AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

RINUS VEEKAY AND WILLAIM BYRON AT CHEVROLET SIMULATOR

AUGUST 13, 2021

HUNTERSVILLE, North Carolina (August 13,2021) – Team Chevy drivers William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series and Rinus Veekay, No.21 Sonax Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet in the NTT INDYCAR Series met at the Chevrolet Simulator ahead of the historic NASCAR / INDYCAR weekend on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Chevrolet is the only manufacturer that will compete in both series. This week, Veekay and Byron met at the SIM DIL to share a ‘driver swap” to share and trade information. It was a logical step toward successful finishes in both INDYCAR on Saturday, and NASCAR Cup on Sunday.

While Sunday’s VERIZON 200 will be Byron’s first look at the technical 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course that incorporates Turns 1 and 2 and the front stretch of the famed 2.5-mile oval, it will be like going home for Veekay, who won the INDYGP in May 2021.

Byron took to the cockpit first, with Veekay delivering information on braking zones, corner entry, corner exit, and several other nuances of the Road Course at IMS.

Veekay then jumped in Byron’s NASCAR SIM seat, and was coached on driving a much bigger and heavier race car than he is used to. As Veekay got more comfortable, he was able to show Byron some tricks around the track.

In the end, both Chevy drivers found the experience to be beneficial in their preparation for this weekend’s road course doubleheader at IMS.

Watch this YouTube video to see the collaboration come to life:

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.