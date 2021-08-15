WALLACE LEADS TOYOTA IN WILD INDY FINISH

Bubba Wallace drives back to top-15 after late-race penalty

INDIANAPOLIS (August 15, 2021) – Bubba Wallace (13th) led Toyota with a top-15 finish in a wild finish at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on Sunday evening. Denny Hamlin was leading with two laps to go when he got spun out of first place. Despite the finish, Hamlin has clinched his spot in the Playoffs on points, joining Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Christopher Bell

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Race 24 of 36 – 82 laps, 200 miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Allmendinger*

2nd, Ryan Blaney*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, Chase Elliott*

5th, Matt DiBenedetto*

13th, BUBBA WALLACE

15th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

20th, KYLE BUSCH

23rd, DENNY HAMLIN

27th, TIMMY HILL

36th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Ground Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 23rd

Are you accepting his (Chase Briscoe) explanation?

“I agree it’s not on purpose, but my team told me that he had a penalty right away and to me, it’s obvious. If you cut the racetrack and end up in the lead, you’re going to have a penalty. Lack of awareness. Race me for a lap. He went right in the back of me. We can’t race that way. I don’t think he did it malicious. I’ve raced with him for a year now. He’s not that kind of person, just bad judgement.”

How would you describe the racing going into turn one? Everybody going for it.

“Yeah, no doubt. I got hit by the 16 (AJ Allmendinger) going into the corner. He shoved me out. Then I shoved him to the right and then the 14 (Chase Briscoe) cut the track and took the lead for a second there. I thought we were probably in good shape there, but this just turns everything upside down.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 STANLEY Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 36th

What did you see in front of you?

“Just a bunch of carnage, that’s for sure. Whenever you are packed up like that racing, you are just kind of following the guy in front of you. I didn’t really see much, just a bunch of crashing.”

Had you felt that curb have issues prior to this?

“For me, no. My STANLEY Camry would be fine over there. You could see where the curb was kind of coming up a little bit throughout the course of the race and then obviously, they kept working on it. I was just kind of running my own line following the guys through there. I don’t know what happened. We all just piled up there.”

