AmericanTrucks Wants to Show Off Your Wheels + Tires

Parts Authority Builds its Community | Free Gear Included

PAOLI, Pa. (August 16th, 2021) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) invites truck enthusiasts to share images of their wheel and tire setup. The program seeks to help truck owners shop for wheels and tires by delivering inspiration from others in the community. As an incentive, AT will send out a free decal and garage banner (valued at $25) whether the owner purchased the wheels and tires from AT’s website or not.

The submission form asks truck owners to share some general information on their ride, including specs on their specific wheel and tire setup. The form allows users to upload up to 8 images which will then be shared with AT’s community to help them as they shop for wheels and tires. The final page asks for basic contact details so that AT can send out the free gear as a ‘thank you’ for each submission.

Truck owners who would like to show off their wheels and tires can fill out the submission form below. AT will send out a free decal and garage banner to existing AT customers and others who submit the form successfully. AT seeks to build its community by leveraging user-generated content to inspire novice and experienced truck owners alike. In addition to selling parts, AT provides a meaningful customer experience through ongoing educational videos, installation guides, and one-on-one customer services support.

Submit the form here: https://www.americantrucks.com/setupsubmission

