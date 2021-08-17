Derek Griffith – No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedway Tundra Camping World Trucks WWTR Preview

Derek Griffith: Driver, No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedway Toyota

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overview:

Event: Toyota 200, Race 16 of 22 (Race 1 in the Round of 10), 160 Laps – 55/55/50; 200 Miles

Location: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. (1.25-mile oval)

Date/Broadcast: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

The Details on Derek:

Derek Griffith will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of No. 51 Tundra Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. The 24-year-old driver’s Toyota will carry co-primary sponsorship from JBL, the authority in engineering superior sound and Griffith’s NASCAR Home Track, Hudson International Speedway. Friday’s 200-lap race will be the first race of three races in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s playoffs. The No. 51 team qualified for the owner’s portion of the playoffs by finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the point standings. They enter the playoffs seventh on the playoff grid, four points ahead of the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8. Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has won a series-record seven owner’s championships, including three by the No. 51 team (2013, 2014 and 2019).

Griffith has posted three top-five and eight top-10 finishes across 10 ARCA Menards Racing Series starts the last two seasons. Griffith has also made three ARCA Menards Series East starts, picking up one pole, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. In his East Series debut at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in 2020, he captured the pole and led a race-high 144 laps, before being relegated to a runner-up finish after falling back a spot on a late-race restart.

The New Hampshire native cut his racing teeth in the four-cylinder class at Hudson Speedway, a quarter-mile oval, located near his hometown, Nashua, N.H. He graduated to the Super Late Model Division at the track in 2012 and the New Englander has been on the rise ever since. Griffith has been recognized with such prestigious honors as being part of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program (2018-2019) and being selected as the No. 1 top prospect in short-track racing by a panel of industry experts, racers, media members and more in the 2021 Speed51 Short Track Draft.

Behind the wheel of a Super Late Model Griffith has numerous wins, including the Motor Mountain Masters 150 at Jennerstown (Pa.) Speedway (2021), back-to-back World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing championships at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway (2020-2021), a sweep of the PASS Easter Bunny 150s at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway (2021), the Thompson Icebreaker 75 at Thompson (Conn.) Speedway and the Freedom 300 at Lee (N.H.) USA Speedway (2020).

Mardy Lindley has guided the No. 51 team to three victories across 15 races is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Owner-driver Kyle Busch was victorious at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City while Martin Truex Jr. won the inaugural Truck Series event at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track. Truex Jr. became the 16th different driver to win a Truck Series event for KBM and the 12th to collect their first-ever victory in NASCAR’s third division. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. His ARCA Menards Series drivers have posted two top-five finishes across three starts at Gateway, including third-place results with Mayer in 2019 and 2020.

Derek Griffith, Driver Q&A:



How do you feel about getting the opportunity to make your NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut?

“I can’t put into words how thankful I am to KBM, JBL and Hudson Speedway — this is really a dream come true. Just being here at KBM the last couple days and checking everything out and having it all settle in is pretty amazing.”

How are you preparing for your Truck Series debut?

“Definitely taking as much time as I can to watch as much footage as possible. I know going in that I’m going to have the best Toyota Tundra that I can have with Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the crew working on it. I have a lot of confidence in what they can do. Coming into Gateway it’s going to be a big thing for me for sure.”

Have you set any goals for your Truck Series debut?

“It’s hard to set goals with the circumstances that are at hand because I have such a lack of experience compared to the other drivers. If we go out there and have a good run and it shows good, that’s all I am hoping for. I don’t want to tear anything up, I want to have a good finish and I know that I have a truck that is capable of winning. I’m very excited to get out there, but don’t have anything as far as goals yet other than to keep it clean and do what I can.”

What does it mean to be carrying your hometrack’s logo on your Tundra for your Truck Series debut?

“The whole story from start to finish has just been amazing. I started racing at Hudson Speedway when I was 12 years old in a little Volkswagen Gulf. To come from there to be stepping into a Tundra prepared by KBM with Hudson Speedway on the side all these years later, I never thought I would be here. Especially with carrying Hudson Speedway on the side, it’s very fulfilling, very special to me to be able to do that.”

Derek Griffith Career Highlights:

Across 10 career ARCA Menards Series starts has three top-five and eight top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 9.4.

Has been recognized with such prestigious honors as being part of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program (2018-2019) and being selected as the No. 1 top prospect in short-track racing by a panel of industry experts, racers, media members and more in the 2021 Speed51 Short Track Draft.

Derek Griffith’s No. 51 JBL/Hudson Speedwy Tundra:

KBM-62: The No. 51 team will unload KBM-62 for Friday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway. KBM owner-driver Kyle Busch led 26 laps and finished second to KBM driver John Hunter Nemechek with the Tundra at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April. Raphael Lessard drove KBM-62 in last year’s event at WWTR and came home with a sixth-place finish.

KBM Notes of Interest: